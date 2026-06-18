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Haidilao Singapore launches coriander-themed menu with hotpot broth, drinks and more
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Dining

Haidilao Singapore launches coriander-themed menu with hotpot broth, drinks and more

Haidilao Singapore has launched a limited-time coriander series.

Haidilao Singapore launches coriander-themed menu with hotpot broth, drinks and more

Haidilao Singapore now has a coriander-themed menu, available for a limited time. (Photos: Haidilao Singapore)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
18 Jun 2026 02:12PM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 03:14PM)
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Great news for those who love coriander. Haidilao Singapore has announced that it has launched a limited-time coriander-themed menu that's available at outlets starting today (Jun 18).

The menu comprises four items.

First up is the Extra Coriander Soup Base, which, true to its name, is a broth that's loaded with coriander. According to Haidilao, the base is made for diners "seeking a more adventurous hotpot option, with a flavour profile that builds in intensity".

If you prefer to eat coriander in its true form, you'll be glad to know that the limited-time menu also has fresh coriander, which you can select as an add-on for your hotpot dinner.

Once you're done, you can wash it down with the remaining two items: the Coriander Spritzer and the Coriander Cocktail.

Haidilao Singapore has also said that diners who order any item from the Coriander Series will be invited to pose for a commemorative photo with the “Coriander Lover Honour Certificate”, designed to mark the undoubtedly adventurous dining experience.
 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Haidilao coriander hotpot
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