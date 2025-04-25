Where to find halal Chinese food in Singapore: 12 spots for dim sum, hotpot or zi char
Craving for Chinese cuisine? Here’s a list of halal-certified or Muslim-owned restaurants serving Chinese style dishes.
Singapore’s culinary landscape is constantly evolving, and one exciting development over the years is the growing availability of Muslim-friendly eateries across diverse cuisines.
Among these, halal Chinese cuisine has become increasingly popular. Despite the unique challenges when it comes adapting to halal dietary requirements, more venues are emerging that maintain the essence of Chinese cuisine while catering to Muslims.
From dim sum, to hotpot and zi char, we round up several Muslim-friendly options, whether it’s for a simple lunch, a special occasion, or a gathering with family or friends.
DIM SUM
1. LOONG DIM SUM
Halal status: Muslim-owned
Craving for dim sum? This new spot at Boat Quay, which opened in January 2025, specialises in handmade, authentic dim sum. Served in traditional bamboo baskets, highlights include har gow, truffle crystal mushroom dumpling, salted egg pao and Loong’s signature juicy xiao long bao.
Fried dim sum must-tries include lobster broth pumpkin dumpling and tiger prawn beancurd roll. The restaurant’s specially curated Chinese menu also features dishes such as egg fried rice, wok fried yam cake, black truffle roasted duck and more.
10 North Canal Rd, Level 1, Singapore 048823
2. THE DIM SUM PLACE
Halal status: Halal-certified
For the Muslim community, The Dim Sum Place has been their go-to place for dim sum for many years. Some favourites from the menu include the signature duck roll, deep fried fish skin with roasted salt and garlic, deep fried chicken wan ton and more.
In case you’re dining with someone who isn’t particularly a fan of dim sum, the menu also features noodles and rice dishes, such as beef brisket noodle, duck leg noodle and aromatic garlic fried rice. There are currently five outlets in Singapore.
More information on outlets here
3. TANG TEA HOUSE
Halal status: Halal-certified
A pioneer in the Muslim-friendly Chinese cuisine dining scene, Tang Tea House first opened in the early 2000s at Simpang Bedok specialising in halal zi char and dim sum. It has since expanded to a total of five restaurants across the country.
Bestsellers from the menu include its golden sand bun, rojak and pan-fried crispy bee hoon. The roasted chicken rice is also a must-try, along with seafood highlights such as chilli crab, BBQ stingray, HK steamed seabass and salted egg prawn. Wash all that down with the restaurant’s signature Super Cooler drink – a refreshing combination of pure coconut juice and wheatgrass.
More information on outlets here
HOTPOT
1. JING
Halal status: Muslim-owned
Founded by a mother-daughter duo, Jing Hotpot offers a unique dining experience that combines both hotpot and grill. Guests begin by selecting their preferred soup base, with flavourful options like Creamy Herbal Chicken, Signature Mala, and Savoury Tomato.
The grill menu features in-house marinated meats and premium selections such as mala-spiced chicken, Sarawak black pepper beef, and goji berry chicken. Shabu-shabu options are also available, ranging from chicken to beef brisket and beef striploin. Jing Hotpot currently has two outlets – one at Kinex Mall and another along Tanjong Katong Road.
More information on outlets here
2. THE BUFFET RESTAURANT
Halal status: Halal-certified
M Hotel’s The Buffet Restaurant, located on Anson Road, offers two distinct buffet experiences under one roof. By day, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Nasi Padang Buffet, while dinner transforms the space into a hotpot haven, curated by the in-house culinary team. From now until May 31, the restaurant is serving the Tom Yum Mama Hotpot Buffet. Diners can choose from a variety of soup bases, including Tom Yum Mama, Chicken Collagen, Mala, and more.
The spread features fresh seafood and hotpot favourites such as slipper lobster, oysters, and blue swimmer crab. There's also a noodle station serving fish noodles, along with a live grill station offering cuttlefish and tiger prawns paired with a zesty green chilli vinegar dip.
81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908
3. HAHA HOTPOT
Halal status: Muslim-owned
HaHa Hotpot started out with a mission to allow Muslim diners to enjoy an authentic Sichuan hotpot buffet by substituting the usual pork broth and pork shabu-shabu to chicken and beef broth and halal meats.
The menu offers an extensive selection, from fresh seafood and hearty meat platters to mushroom and vegetable assortments. Diners can choose to savour the hotpot experience at one of the two outlets – Jurong D’Arena or Jalan Pisang – or opt for the restaurant’s signature hotpot delivery packages to enjoy it from the comfort of home.
More information on outlets here
ZI CHAR
1. A POH KITCHEN
Halal status: Muslim-owned
Located in the heartlands of Clementi, A Poh Kitchen offers a diverse array of zi char favourites made from halal ingredients. Signature dishes include the aromatic curry fish head and asam fish head. Other recommended dishes include the salted egg prawns, kong bao beef, oyster omelette and shrimp paste chicken. The restaurant also does islandwide delivery.
Clementi Avenue 2 #01-223 Block 354, 120354
2. SEGAR RESTAURANT
Halal status: Muslim-owned
Established in 2009, Segar Restaurant (also part of the same F&B group that owns A Poh Kitchen) specialises in Thai-Chinese cuisine. It currently has two outlets, one in the CBD at Chinatown Point and the other at Downtown East in Pasir Ris. The menu features an array of dishes – from Thai fried rice to sambal kangkong, sweet and sour fish, beef fried kway teow and crispy egg noodle.
More information on the outlets here
3. JIAK MODERN TZE CHAR
Halal status: Halal-certified
Set in a cosy, modern setting, Jiak Modern Tze Char is known for serving hearty comfort food at wallet-friendly prices. The curry fish head is the restaurant’s signature must-try dish.
Jiak (which means “eat” in Mandarin) also claims to be the first restaurant in Singapore to introduce wok hei-infused black (squid ink) bee hoon, available with your choice of Slipper Lobster or Seafood. The extensive menu rounds out with zi char classics like prawn paste chicken, hotplate black pepper beef, steamed seabass, white pepper lala, and more.
Hillv2, 4 Hillview Rise, #02-04, Singapore 667979
4. HOME OF SEAFOOD
Halal status: Halal-certified
As its name suggests, Home of Seafood is the spot for halal Chinese-style seafood. The restaurant was established in 2019, and according to its website, its customer base includes “famous Taiwanese and Hong Kong celebrities, politicians and tourists”. One of the restaurant’s star dishes is the black pepper crab and other menu highlights include chilli crab, crispy baby squid, stir fried lala with sambal chilli and more.
1 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427739
5. MUTIARA SEAFOOD
Halal status: Halal-certified
Mutiara Seafood is a halal restaurant by Jumbo Group, celebrating Singapore’s rich history and humble beginnings as a fishing village. The restaurant, located at Wisma Geylang Serai, is great for families with set menus for groups ranging from two to 10 pax.
Diners can also choose to order from the a la carte menu, which offers a wide variety of dishes from fish to lobster, crab, prawns and more, along with a selection of rice and noodle dishes and desserts.
Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn #01-02 & #02-02/03, Singapore 408528
6. DK SIGNATURES BY DEANNA’S KITCHEN
Halal status: Muslim-owned
Helmed by Muslim convert Denise Deanna Chew, Deanna’s Kitchen started out by serving up halal Chinese-style prawn noodle. The menu at its restaurant in Kembangan has since expanded to include seafood and other a la carte dishes such as cereal prawns, black pepper beef, creamy butter chicken and more.
In case your fellow diners are in the mood for something different, the restaurant also serves Western food and other classic local delights like satay and char kway teow.
10 Jalan Masjid, Singapore 418930