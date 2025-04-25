Where to find halal Chinese food in Singapore: 12 spots for dim sum, hotpot or zi char

Singapore’s culinary landscape is constantly evolving, and one exciting development over the years is the growing availability of Muslim-friendly eateries across diverse cuisines.

Among these, halal Chinese cuisine has become increasingly popular. Despite the unique challenges when it comes adapting to halal dietary requirements, more venues are emerging that maintain the essence of Chinese cuisine while catering to Muslims.

From dim sum, to hotpot and zi char, we round up several Muslim-friendly options, whether it’s for a simple lunch, a special occasion, or a gathering with family or friends.

DIM SUM

1. LOONG DIM SUM

Halal status: Muslim-owned