Hanwoo but make it fun: 8 restaurants in Singapore serving Korea’s prized beef at its best

Now that hanwoo has had a chance to settle in, it’s time to survey the most interesting options.

The prized Korean beef already has everything going for it: a rich and intense flavour, without the potential heaviness of wagyu. But, of course, while it may be relatively forgiving, the way it is cooked, and the skill with which it is cooked, do make a difference to the discerning palate.

Here are some restaurants where hanwoo isn’t a novelty gimmick but a solid and well-thought-out menu option.

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