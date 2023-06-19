Founder of Peranakan cafe chain HarriAnns dies at 76
Harry Tan built his business from a hawker stall to a Peranakan cafe chain, which is now run by the third generation of his family.
HarriAnns is a familiar name for folks who like grabbing a casual, affordable Peranakan meal in Singapore. The cafe chain, with four outlets in locations like Bugis Junction and Suntec City, was started by hawker Harry Tan. He named his business after a portmanteau of his name and his wife Annie.
Tan passed away on Wednesday (Jun 14). He was 76. According to a post shared on HarriAnns’ Facebook page, Tan was diagnosed with colon cancer in March this year. The post also disclosed that “he kept up his amazing positivity and went about his chemotherapy with gusto and determination without complaints about pain or discomfort.”
He went through “four cycles of chemotherapy” and responded well to treatment, but contracted pneumonia and passed away at 2.25pm.
STARTED HIS BUSINESS FROM A PUSHCART
Tan started working from a young age, having quit school after his father passed away to help his mother run her food cart. Mother-and-son sold nyonya kueh and glutinous rice in Tiong Bahru, which they cooked on a charcoal stove.
“Life was tough and harsh but without a word of complaint, rain or shine, he supported his mother to make ends meet,” the post detailed, adding that Tan occasionally had to flee from health inspectors with his pushcart.
He later moved his operations to Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre, where he expanded his kueh repertoire. In 2014, Tan’s son Alan and daughter-in-law Sharon Goh parlayed his hawker brand into a cafe chain by opening a Peranakan eatery named HarriAnns Nonya Table outside Bugis Junction.
CUSTOMERS CALLED HIM A “GOOD MAN”
The post praised Tan for his “friendly and generous nature”, which made him very popular at Tiong Bahru Market. His “contagious smiles and welcoming demeanour” also endeared him to customers, who lauded him as a “good man”.
Tan’s wake – which was open to the public – was held at 145 Jalan Bukit Merah and his cremation took place on Jun 18.
