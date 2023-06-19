Founder of Peranakan cafe chain HarriAnns dies at 76

Tan passed away on Wednesday (Jun 14). He was 76. According to a post shared on HarriAnns’ Facebook page, Tan was diagnosed with colon cancer in March this year. The post also disclosed that “he kept up his amazing positivity and went about his chemotherapy with gusto and determination without complaints about pain or discomfort.”

He went through “four cycles of chemotherapy” and responded well to treatment, but contracted pneumonia and passed away at 2.25pm.