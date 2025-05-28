Harummanis Dubai by Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar receives city’s Michelin Bib Gourmand award

On May 22, acclaimed Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar nabbed his latest Michelin Bib Gourmand award at Dubai’s Michelin Guide 2025. Harummanis Dubai – the overseas branch of Harummanis Sultan Gate – won its first Michelin Bib Gourmand award at the ceremony.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand award recognises restaurants that “offer great quality and great value cooking”.

Akmal previously won Michelin Bib Gourmand awards for his Japanese restaurants Goldfish and Otoro.