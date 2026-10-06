Singaporean footballer Hassan Sunny closes nasi padang stall Dapur Hassan, but plans to continue business
The goalkeeper said that manpower – not rent – was behind the closure, and he has been learning his mother-in-law's recipes to take over the cooking.
Dapur Hassan has called time on its Tampines stall, but former Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny isn't hanging up his apron just yet. The nasi padang stall, which Hassan runs with his family, served its final customers at its Tampines Street 12 location on Sunday (Oct 4), ending six years of operating a physical stall in the neighbourhood.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the 42-year-old said the decision had little to do with rental costs – a commonly cited challenge among Singapore's F&B businesses – and was instead largely due to manpower.
"When I informed the coffeeshop management about my decision to cease operations, they were even willing to reduce the rental fees," Hassan said.
"The issue is more manpower. My mother-in-law is the one who has been cooking and preparing the nasi padang dishes, and she is lately physically unable to continue. It has also been difficult to find and hire the right staff members for the business."
For now, Hassan wants his mother-in-law to get some much-needed rest, but he does not intend to retire the Dapur Hassan brand.
"We are taking a break, but I have already received a few offers from other coffee shops since the announcement on Wednesday (Sep 30)," he said.
Rather than immediately committing to another permanent stall, Hassan is considering different ways of keeping the business going, including pop-ups and bazaars. Hassan also shared that he plans to continue serving customers through Grab delivery following the break.
"I'm carefully thinking about what's best for the brand," Hassan told CNA Lifestyle.
Hassan added that he has also been learning his mother-in-law's recipes.
"I've been learning from my mother-in-law for a few months, and I occasionally cook the dishes when she's not around, so moving forward, I will do the cooking," he said.
Dapur Hassan first opened in Tampines in October 2020, initially operating at Tampines Street 86 before moving to Block 144 Tampines Street 12.
The stall unexpectedly found international fame in June 2024, thanks to what Hassan did on the football pitch.
Playing in goal for Singapore against Thailand in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Bangkok, Hassan made 11 saves as Singapore lost 3-1.
Thailand needed a bigger win to progress at China's expense. By keeping the scoreline to 3-1, Hassan inadvertently helped China advance to the next round of Asian World Cup qualifying – leading him to become an overnight celebrity among Chinese football fans.
Some travelled to Dapur Hassan to try the family's nasi padang, while others sent money through the stall's payment QR code after it circulated on Chinese social media. The attention became so intense that Hassan eventually asked fans to stop transferring money amid concerns over scams involving fake QR codes.
He subsequently donated S$10,000 from the money sent by fans to Muhammadiyah Welfare Home on Jul 2, 2024.
Two years later, the connection hasn't entirely disappeared, as Hassan shared how some Chinese visitors still make their way to the stall, including tourists arriving with luggage and exchange students studying in Singapore.