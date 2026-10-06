Singaporean footballer Hassan Sunny closes nasi padang stall Dapur Hassan, but plans to continue business

Dapur Hassan has called time on its Tampines stall, but former Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny isn't hanging up his apron just yet. The nasi padang stall, which Hassan runs with his family, served its final customers at its Tampines Street 12 location on Sunday (Oct 4), ending six years of operating a physical stall in the neighbourhood.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the 42-year-old said the decision had little to do with rental costs – a commonly cited challenge among Singapore's F&B businesses – and was instead largely due to manpower.

"When I informed the coffeeshop management about my decision to cease operations, they were even willing to reduce the rental fees," Hassan said.

"The issue is more manpower. My mother-in-law is the one who has been cooking and preparing the nasi padang dishes, and she is lately physically unable to continue. It has also been difficult to find and hire the right staff members for the business."

For now, Hassan wants his mother-in-law to get some much-needed rest, but he does not intend to retire the Dapur Hassan brand.

"We are taking a break, but I have already received a few offers from other coffee shops since the announcement on Wednesday (Sep 30)," he said.

Rather than immediately committing to another permanent stall, Hassan is considering different ways of keeping the business going, including pop-ups and bazaars. Hassan also shared that he plans to continue serving customers through Grab delivery following the break.

"I'm carefully thinking about what's best for the brand," Hassan told CNA Lifestyle.