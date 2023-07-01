Hawker Chan owner moved to a condo in Tiong Bahru after winning Michelin star

Not many hawkers can boast that they have a Michelin star. In 2016, Chan Hon Meng was one of the two street food sellers in Singapore who was awarded one coveted star in the guide's inaugural local edition.

While his Chinatown stall Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle had robust business, it was still relatively obscure compared to the other hawker winner, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle.

At the gala for award recipients, a hunched and painfully shy Chan looked overwhelmed as he was swamped by reporters, including 8days.sg.

But seven years after his win, he is a different man. The 58-year-old carries himself with more confidence, and also looks extra prosperous with glowing skin and more weight on his diminutive frame. He speaks in a more polished manner.