McDonald's BTS meal, bak chang, Eggslut: Top food and dining stories of 2021

The highly-anticipated BTS Meal – a collaboration between the hugely popular South Korean boy and fast-food chain McDonald's – hit Singapore's shores on Jun 21 to expected furore, website glitches and online ordering hiccups.

The nine-piece Chicken McNuggets set with sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, large fries and a large Coke – came with the purple BTS-branded Chicken McNuggets box and drink cup, but not the BTS-branded brown paper bag, which was not available here in Singapore. But that didn't stop people from selling the packaging on Carousell that very same day.

As evidenced on social media, BTS fans have gone the distance trying to preserve the BTS-branded packaging the meals come with, including washing and drying and then framing them. Alternatively, someone in Singapore got really, really inventive and made shoes.

