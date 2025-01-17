30-year-old opens nasi lemak stall in Ang Mo Kio to chase F&B dream after earning business degree to please parents
“I didn’t really want to get a degree, but my parents wanted me to have a backup,” says the hawker, who opened sedap Malaysian-style nasi lemak stall The Kumpong Boys three years after graduating from SIM-RMIT.
Jonas Koh, 30, has always dreamed of running his own F&B business. But like many Singaporean kids, he first had to tick off one important item on his parents’ checklist: Getting a degree.
“Actually, I didn’t really want to get a degree, but my parents wanted me to have a backup,” he admitted to 8days.sg. So, the dutiful son slogged through university, graduating with a business degree from SIM-RMIT three years ago.
“All my life, I’ve been working in F&B. After working full-time for about three years, I decided it was time to start something myself,” he said.
Last September, Koh opened Malaysian-style nasi lemak stall The Kumpong Boys in a quiet Ang Mo Kio kopitiam. The joint’s signature rice sets feature ayam berempah (spiced fried chicken) and curry chicken. Other items like fried chicken wings and supplier-sourced otah are available too.
Worked as bartender at Lo & Behold diner prior to becoming hawker
Before becoming a hawker, Koh worked as a bartender at American diner OverEasy – he had started as a part-time wait staff with The Lo & Behold Group (which owns OverEasy) during his student days and transitioned into a full-time position after graduation.
Last year, Koh decided to leave his job to pursue his first F&B venture. “I didn’t set out to be a hawker. I wanted to open a mini restaurant or bar, but it’s a bit tough to do that in the current environment. So I decided to go for something less costly,” he shared.
Paid S$10,000 for recipes by a Malaysian chef
The idea for The Kumpong Boys came from a conversation with his mentor, a former head chef at OverEasy. The chef, a Malaysian in his 40s, prefers to stay anonymous but played a key role in helping Koh develop the concept. “I was looking for a concept that has a unique selling point. When he mentioned Malaysian-style nasi lemak, I thought it had potential,” Koh recalled.
Though his mentor had never sold nasi lemak, Koh was impressed by his version of the dish after trying it. He paid the chef S$10,000 (US$7,300) for the recipes and hands-on lessons in preparing the dishes. “My business degree actually came in handy,” he quipped, referring to the formal contract they signed to cement the arrangement. While his mentor guided him through the process, he has no stake in the stall.
Koh also clarified that neither he nor his mentor have ties to The Coconut Club, the upscale Malaysian-style nasi lemak concept owned by The Lo & Behold Group. “These recipes are his own creations,” he emphasised.
Meet the kumpong boys
While Koh is the sole owner of The Kumpong Boys, he doesn’t run the stall alone. His right-hand man is Ming, 26 (left in pic), a former barista he met at OverEasy. Media-shy and soft-spoken, Ming declined to be interviewed but shares Jonas’ dream of starting an F&B business.
For now, Ming is an employee, drawing a salary (Koh keeps the amount private) and handling most of the cooking, having also trained under their mentor, while Koh manages orders and operations.
The secret weapon: Sambal
According to Koh, what sets their nasi lemak apart from competitors is their house-made sambal. Made fresh every two days, the sambal is packed with caramelised onions, shallots and ikan bilis, giving it a rich, umami depth. It’s also unapologetically spicy.
“It’s been so popular that customers have asked me to sell it separately,” Koh shared, adding that plans are in the works.
Concerned about poor footfall
Five months in, Koh says business has been “challenging” – the stall has yet to break even, and the hawker is currently living off his savings. Operating from a kopitiam near Kebun Baru Market & Food Centre, the stall faces stiff competition. “Most customers here already have their go-to stalls,” he said. Nearby hawker joints also offer lower prices, making his S$6.90 nasi lemak sets a tough sell, especially for the area’s largely elderly crowd.
“It’s tough sometimes,” he admitted, sharing that it’s disheartening to see customers study his menu board only to walk away without ordering. Even so, encouragement from others drives him forward: “What makes me happy is that even hawkers who are working there [Kebun Baru Market & Food Centre] will come and support my stall and tell me that the standard of my food is good. It gives me the affirmation to keep going and do better.”
His parents help out at the stall occasionally
So, what do his parents think of his venture now? “They’re fully supportive! But they can’t help but check in on me regularly,” he said with a laugh. His dad, who owns a logistics company, even loaned him S$10,000 in startup capital. Occasionally, his parents help out at the stall. “I think it’s great that they care about my business. At least I have a helping hand,” shared the hawker in earnest.
Currently, Koh sells an average of 80 nasi lemak sets daily – split between the ayam berempah and curry chicken options. Eventually, Koh hopes to fulfill his ultimate dream of opening a restaurant. For now, he’s focused on boosting business for the hawker stall – the hawker recently hired a social media team to spread the word. “We’ve been getting customers from other areas, like Tampines, who came to try our food after seeing it on social media,” he said.
Berempah set, S$6.90
The chicken leg has a savoury, spice-laden crust that offers superb crunch. Beneath, the meat is juicy and flavourful. Credit goes to an overnight brine, followed by an additional overnight marination in robust spices like curry, turmeric and cumin. The ayam berempah we tried was freshly fried, though the stall also prepares pre-cooked portions to reduce wait times. Customers who don’t mind the wait can request their chicken to be fried to order for maximum crispiness.
Light and fluffy, the basmati rice offers subtle coconut and pandan flavour. While Koh chose the long-grain variety over jasmine rice because of its health benefits (basmati rice has a lower glycaemic index), we appreciate how its slightly firmer texture adds more bite to the dish.
And then there’s the sambal – this is where the dish truly shines. Jammy, rich, and generously loaded with ingredients like onion and ikan bilis, it’s spicier than your standard nasi lemak chilli and offers a pleasing tingle when eaten with the rice.
Our only gripe? The sunny side up is overcooked, with a yolk that isn’t runny – a missed opportunity for that luscious, gooey element that completes the dish.
Curry ayam set, S$6.90
This menu item is a hit among the stall’s more senior customers. The curry is full-bodied and deeply aromatic, coating the tender chook in a velvety spiced gravy that pairs effortlessly with the rice. Mix in the gravy with sambal and rice, and you’ve got a complex flavour bomb that’s hard to resist.
At $6.90, the signature nasi lemak sets offer solid value for a kopitiam meal. The portions are hearty – the chicken legs in both sets are generously-sized and packed with flavour – while the excellent house-made sambal steals the spotlight with its complex, fiery kick. The bright and clean kopitiam setting also makes for a pleasant dining experience. If you’re in the area, this Malaysian-style nasi lemak is worth checking out.
The Kumpong Boys is at The Daily Inn coffee shop, 226F Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Singapore 566226. Open daily except Tue, 10am-9pm. More info via Instagram & Tiktok. Tel: 9010 3133.
This story was originally published in 8Days.