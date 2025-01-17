30-year-old opens nasi lemak stall in Ang Mo Kio to chase F&B dream after earning business degree to please parents

Jonas Koh, 30, has always dreamed of running his own F&B business. But like many Singaporean kids, he first had to tick off one important item on his parents’ checklist: Getting a degree.

“Actually, I didn’t really want to get a degree, but my parents wanted me to have a backup,” he admitted to 8days.sg. So, the dutiful son slogged through university, graduating with a business degree from SIM-RMIT three years ago.

“All my life, I’ve been working in F&B. After working full-time for about three years, I decided it was time to start something myself,” he said.

Last September, Koh opened Malaysian-style nasi lemak stall The Kumpong Boys in a quiet Ang Mo Kio kopitiam. The joint’s signature rice sets feature ayam berempah (spiced fried chicken) and curry chicken. Other items like fried chicken wings and supplier-sourced otah are available too.