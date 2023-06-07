Hoe Bee Coffee opens cafe selling coffee gelato, waffles and 'Nanyang-style' coffee

Hoe Bee Coffee, a small local coffee brand with a history that dates back to 1945, has opened a cafe at Tekka Place mall on Serangoon Road.

The month-old HB Kiosk serves “Nanyang-style” coffee alongside Western-style cuppas, gelato, waffles and simple pastries. The roastery specialises in Nanyang-style coffee (simply put, ‘kopi’ found at kopitiams), which they used to supply to coffee shops.

HB Kiosk is the brand’s first dine-in outlet; Hoe Bee only has a retail storefront at a shophouse in Jalan Bukit Ho Swee and a small pop-up shop at Takashimaya.