Hawker couple, famous for their tonkotsu bak chor mee, opens fishball noodle stall in Bedok

FISHBALL MEE WITH TONKOTSU-INSPIRED SOUP

Speaking to 8days.sg, Han says the Bedok kopitiam outlet will offer a new take on fishball mee. “We tried to stand out from other bak chor mee stalls when we first opened No. 25. Now we want to do something different for fishball noodles too,” he shares.

A key distinction lies in its soup. Heng En will serve noodles with a tonkotsu-inspired broth, albeit a different version than what you get at Bukit Merah.

“We created a lighter [pork-based] soup to complement the natural flavour of fishballs. There’s also sweetness from cabbage, which isn’t used in our bak chor mee broth. No. 25’s soup is more porky and has stronger flavours from roasted ti po (dried sole fish) powder and garlic oil,” explains the former Burger & Lobster junior sous chef.