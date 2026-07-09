Heritage zi char eatery Ka-Soh famed for fish noodle soup returns with limited-time pop-up

Heritage Cantonese-style zi char brand Ka-Soh is making a comeback – albeit temporarily.

From Jul 15 to Aug 31, you can once again enjoy the beloved eatery’s signature fish noodle soup through a pop-up at contemporary British-Singaporean restaurant Tanglin Cookhouse as part of its new Heritage Series celebrating Singapore's culinary heritage. The restaurant has branches in Tanglin Mall and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

But the collaboration is about more than bringing back a nostalgic favourite. It marks another chapter in third-generation owner Cedric Tang's mission to rebuild his family's 86-year-old brand after closing its final restaurant at Greenwood Avenue in September last year. Since then, he has been running a home-based business selling frozen packs of Ka-Soh's signature fish soup.

KA-SOH'S SIGNATURE DISHES RETURN

Available at both Tanglin Cookhouse outlets, the limited-time menu spotlights two of Ka-Soh's best-known signatures: fish noodle soup and prawn paste chicken mid wings.

Founded in 1939, Ka-Soh is widely regarded as the pioneer of Singapore's Cantonese-style fish noodle soup. Over the decades, it built a loyal following for its rich, milky fish broth, counting Hong Kong superstars like Jackie Chan, Jacky Cheung and Andy Lau among its celebrity fans. The restaurant also earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016.