Heritage zi char eatery Ka-Soh closing final outlet, third-generation co-owner plans to sell fish soup from home

BROTHERS LEFT STABLE CORPORATE JOBS TO JOIN FAMILY BUSINESS

Still, the Tang brothers persevered. The duo, who both joined the family business full-time seven years ago, left stable and high-paying corporate jobs in PR and IT, respectively, to keep the family legacy alive when their late father, second-generation owner Tang Tat Cheong, fell ill. “The biggest sacrifice was leaving that stability for something filled with uncertainties,” Cedric shared. “But we don’t have any regrets. We’ve done and given our best.”

In fact, their proudest moment came during the COVID-19 period. “That was Gareth’s and my greatest achievement,” Tang said. Leveraging Gareth’s IT programming background and Cedric’s PR expertise, the brothers built their own e-commerce ordering site and created a delivery system using taxi and private hire drivers. “When the lockdown was announced, I already had a list of drivers ready to be activated. My first thought was to help them earn an income during a difficult time.”

“KA-SOH WAS INTENDED TO BE PASSED DOWN TO THE NEXT GENERATION”

While Cedric and his siblings are single, he said: “Gareth and I have always managed the business in such a way that it was always intended to continue or be passed down to the next generation." Which is why closing this final chapter has been particularly emotional.

When asked if the siblings are heartbroken about the legacy ending, Cedric was thoughtful. “Of course, it’s not easy. But we know we gave it everything we had.”



Beyond the business, Cedric has also faced personal battles over the years. He previously shared in a CNA article about how his mental health had been affected.

He told 8days.sg: “My major depressive disorder stemmed from my personal life, but at that time I was essentially working three jobs,” he said. “I was trying to grow a PR agency with a friend, freelancing in PR and helping out with the family restaurant.”

Around his mid-30s, Cedric experienced the devastating loss of a loved one he had envisioned a future with. “I didn’t know how to handle the grief, so I just kept working and pushed myself past the breaking point. I broke mentally because of how great the grief was and the toll of juggling three full-time jobs."