Chef-owner of Tanjong Pagar restaurant Hevel dies at age 33

Stefan Liau, the chef and owner of the modern-European restaurant Hevel, has died at the age of 33.

The restaurant, situated along Keong Saik Road in Tanjong Pagar, shared the news on its Instagram page on Saturday (Dec 7).

The caption read: “No words can express how heartbroken we are by the sudden passing of Chef Stefan Liau."

No cause of death was mentioned.

In the tribute, Liau was remembered as "a kind mentor, a devoted husband, and a close friend who touched countless lives with his warmth, creativity, and genuine love for those around him".

Before launching Hevel, Liau served as the head chef of Mandala Club, a local private members club, and honed his craft in different Michelin-starred restaurants across Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, including Terra and Rhubarb Le Restaurant.

Liau opened Hevel in November 2023, and the restaurant announced it would remain operational through January 2025 to honour his legacy.