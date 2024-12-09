Chef-owner of Tanjong Pagar restaurant Hevel dies at age 33
In an Instagram post, the restaurant called the late chef-owner, Stefan Liau, "a kind mentor, a devoted husband, and a close friend".
Stefan Liau, the chef and owner of the modern-European restaurant Hevel, has died at the age of 33.
The restaurant, situated along Keong Saik Road in Tanjong Pagar, shared the news on its Instagram page on Saturday (Dec 7).
The caption read: “No words can express how heartbroken we are by the sudden passing of Chef Stefan Liau."
No cause of death was mentioned.
In the tribute, Liau was remembered as "a kind mentor, a devoted husband, and a close friend who touched countless lives with his warmth, creativity, and genuine love for those around him".
Before launching Hevel, Liau served as the head chef of Mandala Club, a local private members club, and honed his craft in different Michelin-starred restaurants across Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, including Terra and Rhubarb Le Restaurant.
Liau opened Hevel in November 2023, and the restaurant announced it would remain operational through January 2025 to honour his legacy.
He got married earlier this year and shared a photo from his wedding on Jan 31, 2024, on his personal Instagram account with his wife, Claresta Harlis.
The Hevel team added that they are focused on supporting one another and Harlis and the Liau family as they grieve the loss.
“We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community during this incredibly difficult time,” the restaurant added in the Instagram post.
The post's comments section was also filled with messages of condolences for Liau's family and the restaurant's team.
One Instagram user wrote: “Rest In Peace, Brother. Thank you for sharing with me your life stories and sentiments with me during our short time of working together at Mandala Club. You were indeed a very passionate Chef and a gentle calming soul to me."
"I’m deeply sorry to hear this news. Every visit to Hevel to enjoy Stefan’s cuisine has been a truly wonderful experience for me and my friends," another comment said.