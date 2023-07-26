6 new ‘hidden’ restaurants in Singapore to check out for date night

1. KOU TEPPAN

This new 68-seat omakase restaurant, by F&B company RE&S Enterprises (the folks behind Kuriya Dining and Ichiban Boshi), is at Great World’s basement level.

It offers an unusual dual teppanyaki experience, where diners can request for seats at a live teppanyaki counter equipped with two teppans (iron plate grill). Instead of the usual single grill, there is a belt-style teppan that circles the dining table, so you can watch your food being cooked up close, while dramatic acts like setting wagyu beef on fire are done at the larger grill behind.

The restaurant is helmed by Kansai native chef Sawada Ko, formerly from Itoh Dining by Nobu in Hakone. Despite the upscale ambience, prices start from a reasonable S$58 for the six-course Enya Lunch Omakase set to S$88 for the eight-course Hino Dinner Omakase.