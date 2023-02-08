Your Holland Village food guide: 14 best cafes, restaurants and bars

If you often have a hard time choosing what to eat, you’re going to be in a pickle at Holland Village.

Singapore is a melting pot of culture as it stands, but this neighbourhood takes that to the next level. Newfangled cafes offer diners the experience of a “cha chaan teng” (Cantonese for a Hong Kong-style diner) or New York City deli, but long-lived institutions remain relatively unscathed by gentrification.

Whether you’re on a budget or ready to splurge; eating clean or making the most of a cheat day, international dining options abound from day to night. To make things simpler, we’ve rounded up 14 best cafes, restaurants, and bars for you.

1. LOLA’S CAFE

Ask any northeastsider about Lola’s Cafe in Kovan and the only complaint you’ll hear is how crowded it is. A second outlet was inevitable and, after ten years, it sprouted along Lorong Mambong in July last year.