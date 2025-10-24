From ayam penyet to matcha: 10 home-based businesses in Tengah

Carved out of a former military training ground in the west, Singapore’s youngest HDB town Tengah is still very much a work in progress.

Its first neighbourhood centre, Plantation Plaza, only opened in mid-2024 with a Giant supermarket, Koufu food court, a McDonald’s outlet and a handful of shops.

Hawker centres? None yet. Malls? Still in the pipeline. For now, some residents still trek to nearby Bukit Batok or Jurong East just to grab dinner or do a grocery run.

In this gap, a new kind of ecosystem has taken root. Scroll through Telegram or TikTok and you’ll find a surprisingly large number of Tengah homeowners doubling up as bakers, cooks, and cafe owners, whipping up everything from ayam penyet to pandan waffles and matcha lattes right out of their flats. By our estimation, there are more than 30 F&B home-based businesses operating in the neighbourhood.