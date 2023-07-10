Hong Kong hipster burger chain Honbo to open first Singapore outlet at Chijmes
The burger chain, founded by a former doctor, serves burger patties freshly ground in-house and wedged between potato milk buns created in collaboration with famed French baker Eric Kayser.
A new hipster burger joint is coming to Singapore at the end of July 2023. Called Honbo, it was founded in 2017 by former doctor Michael Chan, who named his eatery after the Cantonese name for hamburgers (‘hon bo bao’). The brand has since expanded to six outlets in its native Hong Kong.
It specialises in gourmet American-style smashed burgers, with handmade patties and potato milk buns made with a recipe developed in collaboration with famed French baker Eric Kayser.
FIRST SINGAPORE OUTLET
The opening date for Honbo’s Singapore outlet is still unconfirmed, though its rep tells 8days.sg that it is estimated to be end-July. The dine-in eatery is located at Chijmes.
THE BURGERS
Honbo boasts brisket-and-chuck burger patties made with USDA prime-grade beef from Holstein and Angus cattle reared in Wisconsin. Both breeds are known for their marbling; prime beef has the highest marbling score and is more flavourful compared to beef with a lower USDA grade.
The patties are ground in-house daily and, upon order, smashed on hot griddles and cooked to medium-rare doneness.
The patties are then wedged between pillowy potato milk buns made with hand-mashed potatoes. The proprietary Eric Kayser-developed bun is unique to Honbo, who patented the recipe in Hong Kong.
The burgers are garnished with “sustainably sourced greens, pickles cured in-house from Japanese cucumber and specialty sauces hand-crafted in its very own kitchen, using a closely guarded secret recipe created by the team”.
THE MENU
The local menu has not been finalised, though Honbu is expected to serve its signatures including the Honbo Burger, modelled after an “old-school fast food-style” cheeseburger. Two beef patties, each weighing about 56g, are layered with two slices of cheddar.
“The Honbu Burger is paired with our house sauce, a lot of raw onions, pickles, and no lettuce. The raw onions and pickles help cut through the greasiness, and you can really taste the crust and the meatiness. It gives the burger double the crust and double the beef grease, but it is still less juicy than the Cheese Burger, ” says founder Michael Chan (interestingly, the man was a doctor before he became an F&B entrepreneur).
For big eaters, this burger comes in variations like Honbo 1.5 (three patties) and Honbo 2.0 (four patties), plus a Gold Standard burger with two 113g beef patties, two slices of cheese, a hash of bacon and pickles, onions and lettuce drizzled with house-made sauce.
Prices start from S$18 for an a la carte burger, with sides offered like fries, sweet potato fries and buffalo wings.
NOT JUST BEEF BURGERS
Beefless options are available too, like a Grilled Chicken Burger with teriyaki sauce-glazed sous vide organic chicken, a Scallop Burger with “extra-large sashimi-grade Hokkaido scallops” and wasabi pico de gallo. There is also a Soft Shell Crab Burger, with a whole fried soft shell crab coated in vodka-infused batter and served with ginger coleslaw. Wash down your burger with beverages like classic lemonade and Apple Pie Iced Tea, described as “apple pie in a glass”.
Honbo Singapore opens end-July 2023 at 30 Victoria Street, #01-09 Chijmes, Singapore 187996.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/