Hong Kong hipster burger chain Honbo to open first Singapore outlet at Chijmes

THE MENU

The local menu has not been finalised, though Honbu is expected to serve its signatures including the Honbo Burger, modelled after an “old-school fast food-style” cheeseburger. Two beef patties, each weighing about 56g, are layered with two slices of cheddar.

“The Honbu Burger is paired with our house sauce, a lot of raw onions, pickles, and no lettuce. The raw onions and pickles help cut through the greasiness, and you can really taste the crust and the meatiness. It gives the burger double the crust and double the beef grease, but it is still less juicy than the Cheese Burger, ” says founder Michael Chan (interestingly, the man was a doctor before he became an F&B entrepreneur).

For big eaters, this burger comes in variations like Honbo 1.5 (three patties) and Honbo 2.0 (four patties), plus a Gold Standard burger with two 113g beef patties, two slices of cheese, a hash of bacon and pickles, onions and lettuce drizzled with house-made sauce.

Prices start from S$18 for an a la carte burger, with sides offered like fries, sweet potato fries and buffalo wings.