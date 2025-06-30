Famous Hong Kong wonton noodle shop Mak Man Kee is coming to Singapore with pork-free version

Remember Mak’s Noodle from Hong Kong? It opened in Singapore 2015 at Centrepoint, serving wonton noodles. It branched out to a second outlet in Westgate, before quietly exiting Singapore altogether in 2022. That brand was founded in Hong Kong by the son of Guangzhou’s “King of Wonton Noodles”. Back then, it was brought to Singapore via a joint venture between its third-generation owner and F&B company Asia Gourmet.

Now, its close rival is venturing into Singapore – with a pork-free twist.

Mak Man Kee Wonton Noodles, the Michelin Bib Gourmand wonton mee brand from Jordan in Kowloon, Hong Kong, will be coming to Singapore on Jul 18. Well, sort of. Its noodles will be served exclusively at cha chaan teng Joy Luck Teahouse’s new dine-in outlet at Food Republic in Causeway Point. The Hong Kong brand boasts over 70 years of history.