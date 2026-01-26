Hooters Singapore managing director will open new bistro to keep long-serving staff employed after upcoming closure

In December 2025, Hooters Singapore announced it would be closing its only remaining outlet here, citing prolonged manpower shortages and persistently slow sales. Chua stressed that the decision had nothing to do with franchise fees, adding that the challenges faced were reflective of broader issues in Singapore’s F&B industry.

The local closure also comes amid financial troubles faced by the Hooters brand globally. In March 2025, Hooters of America filed for bankruptcy in the US, seeking to address its US$376 million debt by selling all of its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by some of the brand’s original founders.

FATE OF STAFF PUSHED HER TO START NEW CONCEPT

Selena Chua’s connection to Hooters runs deep. Her parents are co-owners of the restaurant and she first stepped into the business in 2004, starting out as a part-time cook during her school holidays. She joined the restaurant full-time in 2015 – a journey that eventually led her to the role of managing director.

The staff, Chua says, are like family.

“If I close Hooters, what happens to my staff?” she tells 8days.sg, explaining that many of them have been with the restaurant for years, some even decades.

Among those moving with her are several longtime employees. Her head chef, Razmi Bin Ibrahim, who has been with the brand since 2002, started out with no prior culinary experience and worked his way up in the kitchen over two decades. Her general manager, Doreen Ho, began as a Hooters girl (waitress) when the restaurant first opened in 1996 and was trained by Hooters of America.

“She’s the first batch of Hooters girls,” shares Chua. “A lot of them are old-timers. Some have been here longer than I have.”

Opening a new concept, she says, allows her to run a smaller, more manageable operation and, most importantly, ensure that her team does not suddenly find themselves without jobs.

Almost her entire team, around 10 people, will be moving with her to the new restaurant. Their salary, she adds, will remain unchanged.

A CHANCE TO START FRESH AND SHED SLEAZY IMAGE

Over the years, Selena Chua says she has also had to deal with lingering misconceptions about Hooters.

“Some people think it’s a nightclub or that children aren’t allowed, when we are a family restaurant,” says Chua.

She adds that there have been occasional instances where customers behaved inappropriately towards staff, such as trying to touch their hands or shoulders. “If it gets too much, the manager will step in and stop it,” she says, adding that such incidents are not common and happen perhaps a couple of times a year.

While she does not dwell on it, the closure gives her a chance to start afresh, in a space that is family-friendly and comfortable for both staff and diners.

A NEW CHAPTER AT TANJONG KATONG

While the staff will largely be the same, don’t expect the same flirty Hooters concept at Beans & Barrels.

Instead, Chua is going “back to basics” with a “fun, casual” fusion bistro that’s designed to be family-friendly, comfortable and easy-going.

Offering a mix of Western and Asian food, the space will function as a cafe by day, where customers can drop by for coffee and all-day breakfast. Come nightfall, the space transforms into a relaxed hangout for beers, food and live sports shows. The fuss-free name reflects the concept: “Beans” for coffee and “barrels” for beer.

Chua and her parents, who are co-owners, invested a mid-six-figure sum into the bistro. It’s slated to open on Tanjong Katong Road (opposite Punggol Nasi Lemak), in early April, a neighbourhood close to her heart as she grew up in the area.

While the interior design is still being finalised, Chua says the look will be kept simple and minimalist, with an industrial feel: “Nothing too fancy, or bright like [Hooter’s] bright orange, maybe just cream or white.”

SKIMPY UNIFORMS NO MORE

The pared-back concept extends to what the staff will be wearing too.

Gone are the tank tops and super-short shorts. Instead, staff will be dressed in plain crew-neck black T-shirts, mid-thigh denim shorts and aprons.

“Not sleeveless shirts, and the shorts are not too short, they’re the sort you see people wearing on the streets,” Chua says, adding that she wants her staff to feel comfortable and confident at work.

The move will also make hiring easier as she can “hire anyone who wants to work in the service industry”, including men, who were previously not allowed to be hired as part of the wait staff at Hooters.