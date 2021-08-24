How to cook perfect pasta: Simple hacks to avoid a soggy mess

How much salt should you use then? Approximately 7g of salt per litre of water for every 100g of pasta, said Tranchero. Or one teaspoon of salt per litre of water.

But with all that salt in the boiling water and more salt in the sauce, wouldn’t you risk ending up with an over-seasoned dish?

Chuah has this tip: Instead of adding salt to the sauce, use the pasta water as seasoning. Then, “give the sauce a taste to see if it's the right seasoning for you. If it is, you can stop there”, he said.

WHAT ABOUT ADDING OIL TO THE WATER?

The consensus is, the olive oil will prevent the pasta from clumping as it cooks.

But many chefs are claiming it’s unnecessary – and a waste of olive oil. Stirring the pasta as it’s cooking is sufficient to prevent the clumping as well as uneven cooking.

MY SAUCE IS MORE SOUP THAN SAUCE

The trick is to use the pasta water, said Chuah. In order for the sauce to coat the pasta well, “you need the starch from the pasta water to create an emulsion that helps bind the pasta and sauce together”.

But if you use regular water instead, it will wash away the starch and you lose that binding effect, he explained.