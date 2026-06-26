Former actor Huang Yiliang’s hawker stall still draws long lines despite public disputes
The actor-turned-hawker’s seafood stall, Old Fisherman, draws longer queues each time he’s involved in a public dispute. 8days.sg checks in on the 64-year-old, who is now running his stall solo.
Former Mediacorp actor Huang Yiliang's four-month-old seafood hawker stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre has become so popular that he now limits customers to just one crab per group.
Last month, Huang found himself back in the spotlight after a heated argument with a neighbouring chicken rice stall owner and a separate confrontation with a customer unhappy about his one-crab-per-group policy. The latter accused him of being “hao lian” (arrogant).
Yet, following these public spats, his stall has become even more crowded than ever.
The one-crab rule first made headlines in May after a video showing a customer confronting Huang outside his stall began circulating online.
The diner had reportedly wanted to order two crabs for a group of six, but was turned down due to the stall's one-crab-per-group policy.
The customer subsequently became upset and was filmed shouting at Huang in front of the stall. In the video, he could be heard scolding the former actor in Hokkien and accusing him of being "hao lian", while his companions attempted to calm him down.
The clips sparked debate online, with some netizens calling the policy too restrictive.
Others, however, felt the rule was justified. As one netizen put it: "He had limited stocks on hand, he just wants to be fair to everyone waiting in the queue."
At the time, Huang explained that crab supply was particularly tight as it was not peak crab season.
"There are many customers who come from afar to support me," he previously told reporters. "If everyone wants two crabs, what about the others?"
The former actor added that while he understood the customer's frustration, he wanted to ensure more diners had a chance to enjoy his food.
The policy remains in place today, though it is unclear whether the one-crab limit will continue once the current supply constraints ease.
Our colleagues popped by the stall recently on a Wednesday and witnessed the crowds there.
Although Old Fisherman was scheduled to open at 5pm, customers had already begun gathering by 4.30pm.
Some said they had arrived as early as 4pm to secure a spot in the queue.
Huang eventually lifted his shutters at around 6pm after spending the afternoon preparing crabs for service.
On that day, crab was the only dish available.
"No sotong (squid), no prawn, no vegetables, no fish. I'm only selling crab today," he shared.
Since he is currently operating the stall alone, Huang said he prefers to sell within his capacity rather than overstretch himself.
Despite the growing crowds, Huang is taking his time when it comes to hiring help.
"There are definitely benefits if I hire an assistant. It makes the stall look more attractive and impressive," he said.
However, he believes finding the right person is not something that should be rushed.
“Actually, finding an assistant is like getting married,” he quipped.
“I realised that I should take things slow. Then I will look into hiring a good assistant,” he added.
"Being a hawker is stressful. Every month I have to think about utilities and dishwashing expenses," he said. "So I have to hire carefully."
Huang’s highly publicised dispute with the owner of next door chicken rice stall Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice came about after rumours surfaced alleging that he and his former assistant, Yeong, 50, were romantically involved.
The controversy reportedly stemmed from an arrangement where Yeong would occasionally rest at Huang's flat during the afternoon break between lunch and dinner service when she was still working full-time at the stall.
According to Yeong, she later mentioned this arrangement while chatting with chicken rice hawker Enah. The assistant claimed Enah subsequently asked if she and Huang had "slept" together. Believing the question referred to taking an afternoon nap, Yeong reportedly replied "yes".
Huang later claimed he heard from other hawkers that rumours had begun circulating. Both Huang and Yeong denied the allegations.
Speaking to reporters at the time, Yeong said: "I want to make it clear that there is nothing going on between Yiliang and me."
The disagreement soon escalated into a series of heated confrontations between Huang and Enah. A five-second clip of the pair shouting at each other outside their stalls surfaced on Reddit in early May and quickly spread online.
The saga reached a climax on May 10 when Huang alleged that Enah's husband struck him outside his stall after another confrontation involving Yeong. The former actor was subsequently taken to the hospital and later discharged, while police investigations were launched.
In an interview with Mothership last month, he said he hoped Yeong would continue working at his stall, although “she wished to avoid the woman from the chicken rice stall”.
The incident generated widespread discussion across social media and local news outlets. Huang later told reporters that business at Old Fisherman had doubled following the saga.
Our colleagues ordered Huang's signature Crab Bee Hoon (S$40), which comes with a medium-sized mud crab weighing about 500g to 600g.
The waiting time? Around an hour.
The dish features a fresh crab served in a broth made from fish stock simmered overnight and splashed with fragrant Shaoxing wine.
Neither these controversies nor the long queues appear to deter Huang’s supporters.
One customer, who arrived at around 4pm, told 8days.sg: "The food is tasty, the soup is robust and the crab is fresh." Despite the long wait, he said he would happily return.
Another diner, who also arrived before opening time, had similarly positive things to say.
"This [former] artiste is quite friendly," she said. "The crab is delicious, the noodles are smooth and the food is good."
Old Fisherman is located at #01-29, Circuit Road Hawker Centre, 79 Circuit Road, Singapore 370079. Open Tue–Sun 5pm to 8pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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