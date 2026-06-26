Former actor Huang Yiliang’s hawker stall still draws long lines despite public disputes

The one-crab rule first made headlines in May after a video showing a customer confronting Huang outside his stall began circulating online.

The diner had reportedly wanted to order two crabs for a group of six, but was turned down due to the stall's one-crab-per-group policy.

The customer subsequently became upset and was filmed shouting at Huang in front of the stall. In the video, he could be heard scolding the former actor in Hokkien and accusing him of being "hao lian", while his companions attempted to calm him down.

The clips sparked debate online, with some netizens calling the policy too restrictive.

Others, however, felt the rule was justified. As one netizen put it: "He had limited stocks on hand, he just wants to be fair to everyone waiting in the queue."

At the time, Huang explained that crab supply was particularly tight as it was not peak crab season.

"There are many customers who come from afar to support me," he previously told reporters. "If everyone wants two crabs, what about the others?"

The former actor added that while he understood the customer's frustration, he wanted to ensure more diners had a chance to enjoy his food.

The policy remains in place today, though it is unclear whether the one-crab limit will continue once the current supply constraints ease.