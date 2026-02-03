This Peranakan stall at Wisma draws long queues for its nonya laksa and the hunky brothers behind the counter

Daryl initiated the opening of Nya Nya at Wisma Atria. The more reticent of the two brothers shared that expansion was something the family had always wanted to pursue, but never had enough manpower to manage another outlet. Until now, when the kids are all grown up.

The Wisma outlet is headed by Daryl . His gregarious younger brother Damian helps out almost daily after classes in real estate at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. He will graduate in May and is due for National Service later this year. Both brothers handle the cooking, alternating between the kitchen and cashier.

Their parents come by to help out for now, after they’re done with the Bukit Timah shop’s work for the day. Daryl and Damian Lim have two other brothers (including Daniel, 23, a business undergraduate at SIM who also helps out at Nya Nya often) and a sister. They assist in different ways – some physically at the shop, others, like their sister, with backend stuff like social media.

Their Peranakan grandmother pops by Nya Nya every now and then. “Thankfully, she approves of everything and is proud of us,” Damian Lim told 8days.sg.

After secondary school and National Service, Daryl Lim dove into the family business, learning the ropes and cooking alongside his father at the family’s food kiosk at Bukit Timah in 2020.

Damian, on the other hand, worked his first job aged 13 at a family friend’s semi-fine-diner, and has since cooked part-time at other restaurants such as one Michelin-starred Italian diner Buona Terra, and now-defunct Jekyll & Hyde. “I specialised in French and Italian cuisine,” Damian Lim shared.

Which is harder to master: European or Peranakan cuisine? “European cuisine is more difficult [as] there are certain techniques that are hard to master and recipes are complicated. Peranakan cuisine is also extremely difficult in its own way, as there are no [proper] recipes involved – measurements are often eyeballed,” said Damian.