Famous Korean braised chicken chain opens first Singapore outlet at Boat Quay
The popular chain Ilmiri Geumgye Jjimdak (or Ilmiri Gold Jjimdak) appeared in hit Korean dramas like Vincenzo.
If you’re a K-drama fiend, you might recognise Korean braised chicken eatery Ilmiri Geumgye Jjimdak (or Ilmiri Gold Jjimdak). It was featured in shows like Vincenzo, Shooting Stars and Curtain Call. The brand boasts over 200 outlets in Korea and it opened its first international outpost in Singapore on Sep 18.
The Singapore branch is an 85-seater located in Boat Quay, and is Singapore’s first Korean restaurant specialising in Andong jjimdak (Korean braised chicken), which apparently originated from the city of Andong. It’s a spicy dish featuring chicken braised in a sweet and savoury soya-based sauce, spiked with both dried and fresh whole chilli peppers. It’s usually served with glass noodles.
Choi also tells 8days.sg that the Singapore branch offers mostly the same menu as in Korea, but with slightly modified serving methods that make the dishes look “more Instagrammable”.
INSTAGRAMMABLE DISHES COOKED BY KOREAN CHEF
Patrons can expect to feast on authentic Korean dishes made by a “chef from Korea’s Ilmiri who has been working with Ilmiri for a few years”.
There are four variations of jjimdak at Ilmiri: Cloud Cheese Jjimdak (S$41.90), Soy Sauce Jjimdak (S$37.90), Red Chilli Jjimdak (S$37.90), Truffle Jjajang Jjimdak (S$37.90) and BBQ Jjimdak (S$37.90). Of these, their most popular is the K-drama-featured Cloud Cheese Jjimdak, a cheesy braised chicken dish topped with veggies, potatoes, rice cakes and glass noodles.
Besides jjimdak, other signature mains include the Mari (S$47.90), a stew with charcoal-grilled beef and marinated beef or pork rolls, and the Eonyang Bulgogi (S$28.90), a charcoal-grilled beef dish marinated in a soya-based sauce.
Other options include rice dishes such as the classic Beef or Pork Bulgogi Bibimbap (S$14.90) or stews like Korean Tofu Stew and Soybean Paste Stew (S$16.90).
If you need a side dish to nibble on, try the Crunchy Potato (S$17.90), a pan-fried potato pancake garnished with cheese and sour cream.
Ilmiri Korean Fusion Cuisine is located at 25/26 Circular Road, Singapore 049381. Open Mon-Fri 11am to 11pm; Sat-Sun 12pm to 11pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.