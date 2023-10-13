Famous Korean braised chicken chain opens first Singapore outlet at Boat Quay

The Singapore branch is an 85-seater located in Boat Quay, and is Singapore’s first Korean restaurant specialising in Andong jjimdak (Korean braised chicken), which apparently originated from the city of Andong. It’s a spicy dish featuring chicken braised in a sweet and savoury soya-based sauce, spiked with both dried and fresh whole chilli peppers. It’s usually served with glass noodles.

Choi also tells 8days.sg that the Singapore branch offers mostly the same menu as in Korea, but with slightly modified serving methods that make the dishes look “more Instagrammable”.

INSTAGRAMMABLE DISHES COOKED BY KOREAN CHEF

Patrons can expect to feast on authentic Korean dishes made by a “chef from Korea’s Ilmiri who has been working with Ilmiri for a few years”.

There are four variations of jjimdak at Ilmiri: Cloud Cheese Jjimdak (S$41.90), Soy Sauce Jjimdak (S$37.90), Red Chilli Jjimdak (S$37.90), Truffle Jjajang Jjimdak (S$37.90) and BBQ Jjimdak (S$37.90). Of these, their most popular is the K-drama-featured Cloud Cheese Jjimdak, a cheesy braised chicken dish topped with veggies, potatoes, rice cakes and glass noodles.