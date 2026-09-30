I'm Donut, the viral Japanese bakery chain, opening first Singapore outlet

Launched in Japan in 2022, I'm Donut is known for its wide range of pillowy doughnuts. The treats are made with a unique brioche dough that combines several types of wheat with pumpkin.

The dough is slowly fermented at a low temperature for an extended period before being quickly fried at a high temperature. This gives the doughnuts a chewy, elastic texture that still melts in your mouth.

Signature flavours include the original doughnut, which is sprinkled with brown sugar; the matcha doughnut and the custard doughnut.