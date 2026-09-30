I'm Donut, the viral Japanese bakery chain, opening first Singapore outlet
The bakery chain is famous for its pillowy doughnuts.
Popular Japanese bakery chain I'm Donut is set to open its first Singapore outlet, the brand revealed in a social media post on Monday (Sep 28). The post shows a picture of a hoarding at an unknown location and is captioned: "2026 – Coming Soon", suggesting that the opening will happen sometime this year.
That same day, a separate account for I'm Donut Singapore also went live.
Launched in Japan in 2022, I'm Donut is known for its wide range of pillowy doughnuts. The treats are made with a unique brioche dough that combines several types of wheat with pumpkin.
The dough is slowly fermented at a low temperature for an extended period before being quickly fried at a high temperature. This gives the doughnuts a chewy, elastic texture that still melts in your mouth.
Signature flavours include the original doughnut, which is sprinkled with brown sugar; the matcha doughnut and the custard doughnut.
Monday's news comes weeks after the grand opening of I'm Donut's first outlet in Malaysia on Sep 12.
Located at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur, the outlet is also I'm Donut's first in Southeast Asia.
According to I'm Donut Malaysia, the team developed a special dough made with banana for its doughnuts.
Also available at the store are exclusive flavours, including banana fritter caramel, Milo, and pandan.