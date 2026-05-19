Indonesian nasi padang chain Sederhana to open first Singapore outlet at former Warong Nasi Pariaman spot
Sederhana will take over the former premises of the iconic Kampong Glam restaurant, which closed after 78 years in January this year.
Nasi padang lovers will have a new dining option in Singapore. And it's at a location many would already be familiar with.
Famed Indonesian chain Sederhana is set to open its first outlet in Kampong Glam right where the iconic Warong Nasi Pariaman used to operate before its closure on Jan 31, 2026 after 78 years.
The brand announced its Singapore debut in an Instagram post on May 17, writing: “Singapore, we have arrived.”
“After a long search for the right place, we’re proud to bring the taste of Indonesia to Kampong Glam marking another meaningful chapter in our journey,” they added.
A representative told Berita Mediacorp that the outlet is targeting a soft opening on May 29 before an official launch in mid-June.
Founded in 1972, Sederhana is today one of Indonesia’s best-known nasi padang chains with over 200 outlets across Indonesia, with three in Malaysia in Kampung Baru, Chow Kit and Petaling Jaya. On May 1, the restaurant also announced its plan to launch in Melbourne, Australia.
The chain is known for serving Minang cuisine that comes from the Minangkabau highlands of West Sumatra, Indonesia. Dishes include beef rendang, dendeng balado (thinly sliced beef jerky) and ayam pop (fried chicken made in coconut oil).
With all dishes typically presented at diners’ tables at the same time, Berita Mediacorp reports that the menu and service style will remain the same as its Indonesian branches, while also incorporating a self-service concept.