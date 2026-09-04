Shin Ramyun and Champagne? Sommeliers reveal their favourite instant noodle and wine pairings
Five wine professionals reveal what they drink with their favourite instant noodles, from Pinot Noir with chicken curry noodles to Champagne with spicy Shin Ramyun.
There are no mundane moments; only mundane people. A pack of instant noodles may cost just 50 cents, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make the most of it, right?
Asia’s favourite convenience food is also comfort food for many F&B professionals – including sommeliers who, after a long day at work, just want to tuck into some slurp-worthy noodles. So, we asked them to put ideas into our heads by sharing what they like to pair with their favourite instant noodles. Shin Ramyun with Champagne, chicken curry noodles with Pinot Noir – whyever not?
No better way to add just enough of a touch of fancy flourish to your life than with a well paired glass of wine that will bring out all the flavours and aromas of your quick-cook noodle meal.
VINCENT TAN, WINE DIRECTOR, ODETTE
Instant noodle pick: Myojo Chicken Curry
I like to cook my Myojo Chicken Curry noodles to an al dente texture, and mix the seasoning with half the recommended amount of water to make a sauce. It’s gritty and textural, and packs just a bit more heat.
To pair with it, I would go for a richer, juicier style of Pinot Noir that doesn’t see too much oak, which would distract from the flavours. Examples would be Freeman Winery’s Akiko’s Cuvee from the USA and Giant Steps Yarra Valley from Australia. Both show a lot of fruit ripeness, and just a touch of oak that lends weight and texture rather than wood aromas. Their red fruit, cherry and strawberry sweetness would work nicely with the sweetness and earthiness of the curry, and as they’re usually not too high in alcohol, they wouldn’t intensify the spiciness too much.
EMILY CHEN, SOMMELIER, IRU DEN
Instant noodle pick: Uni-President (Tong Yi) Minced Pork Flavour Instant Noodles, soup version
This brings back memories of my childhood in Taiwan. When I was hungry and didn't know what to eat, my mum would cook this soupy braised pork instant noodles with an egg. It was very simple but full of the aroma of scallion oil.
I’d recommend pairing it with Weightstone Musann Blanc 2023, a wine from Taiwan. Made from 100 per cent Taiwanese grapes, Musann Blanc uses grapes from three different growing regions in Taiwan: winter grapes from Yanpu, spring grapes from Xihu and summer grapes from Puli. It's a multi-layered wine with a medium body, fruity and floral aromas, and a long finish of lychee and spice. I think this matches well with the noodles’ aroma of scallion oil.
TERRY LIM, JOINT HEAD SOMMELIER, PARK90 SINGAPORE
Instant noodle pick: Myojo Mee Poh
Myojo Mee Poh’s seasoning is particularly salty and oily, with hints of chilli, garlic and spices. As a result, I would avoid wines with high alcohol levels or pronounced tannins. Higher alcohol can intensify the heat from the chilli, while noticeable tannins can clash with the savoury and spicy flavours, making the overall pairing taste more bitter and unbalanced.
Sparkling wines and white wines with bright acidity and a touch of residual sugar would be better choices. The bubbles and acidity help cut through the richness of the noodles and seasoning oil, while a modest amount of sweetness can help balance the spice and saltiness.
I would recommend Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Blancs NV. The Champagne’s acidity and effervescence help cleanse the palate and balance the richness of the seasoning oil. Its citrus notes add freshness, while its creamy texture and lees-derived character complement the savoury noodles without making the pairing feel overly sharp.
I’d also recommend 2022 Markus Molitor Riesling Spatlese “Bernkasteler Badstube” Green Capsule. The green capsule indicates an off-dry style, with residual sugar that helps soften the chilli heat and balance the saltiness of the seasoning. At the same time, Riesling’s naturally high acidity keeps the pairing fresh and lively. Its relatively low alcohol level also prevents the chilli heat from becoming too intense, making it a particularly harmonious match for the spicy and savoury Mee Poh.
RONALD KAMIYAMA, MANAGING PARTNER, THE CICHETI GROUP
Instant noodle pick: Prima Taste Singapore Laksa Wholegrain Lamian
These noodles are textural, creamy and spicy with a rich mouth feel and layers of flavour. Sweetness and saltiness are the main components, with the addition of sweet spice.
I’d recommend a Muscat wine like Shofang Muscat Hamburg Rose from Hebei, China. It has extremely aromatic and floral components that stand out, which can match the expressive essence of laksa.
Another Muscat that could be interesting is Matassa’s Blossom from Roussillon in the south of France. It is a skin-contact Muscat that is aromatically expressive, floral and more textural.
OCEAN KANG, HEAD SOMMELIER, NAE:UM
Instant noodle pick: Shin Ramyun
Shin Ramyun has both spice and a slightly oily texture, so we need a wine with bright acidity to refresh the palate and cut through the richness.
I’d go for Henri Giraud MV18 or Bollinger RD 2008.
Rather than a Blanc de Blancs, I would prefer a Pinot Noir-dominant Champagne with a touch of oxidative complexity. The broader texture and savoury character will complement the dish much better, while still providing enough freshness to balance the palate.