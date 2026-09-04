Shin Ramyun and Champagne? Sommeliers reveal their favourite instant noodle and wine pairings

There are no mundane moments; only mundane people. A pack of instant noodles may cost just 50 cents, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make the most of it, right?

Asia’s favourite convenience food is also comfort food for many F&B professionals – including sommeliers who, after a long day at work, just want to tuck into some slurp-worthy noodles. So, we asked them to put ideas into our heads by sharing what they like to pair with their favourite instant noodles. Shin Ramyun with Champagne, chicken curry noodles with Pinot Noir – whyever not?

No better way to add just enough of a touch of fancy flourish to your life than with a well paired glass of wine that will bring out all the flavours and aromas of your quick-cook noodle meal.

VINCENT TAN, WINE DIRECTOR, ODETTE