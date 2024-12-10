Hong Kong restaurant chain Itacho Sushi closes last outlet there after founder’s death from pancreatic cancer

Itacho Sushi is a popular chain of Japanese restaurants known for its upscale menu in a casual setting.

The brand was founded in 2004 in – not Japan – but Hong Kong, where its founder, Ricky Cheng, was a well-known figure who was famously the first foreigner to clinch the highest bid for bluefin tuna at a Japan auction. He also inspired a 2008 TVB drama called Wasabi Mon Amour, which was loosely based on his life, and reportedly co-created the Ajisen Ramen brand.

Cheng died in April this year from pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2017, while he was fighting a lawsuit filed by his former business partners, who accused him of breaching his fiduciary duties to their company by secretly opening branches of their brand Itamae Sushi, and setting up a competing restaurant chain called Itacho Sushi.

Ricky lost the lawsuit, and the subsequent appeal, leaving him with hefty legal bills for damages.

LAST ITACHO SUSHI OUTLET CLOSED IN HONG KONG

At the height of its popularity, Itacho Sushi had outlets all over Hong Kong. But Cheng’s legal struggles and poor health had affected the business, which caused the chain to shut down restaurants.

The last branch, at Causeway Bay, quietly closed earlier this month, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Speaking to SCMP, the president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, Simon Wong, stated: “[Ricky Cheng] began stepping away from the business after his diagnosis [in 2017]. Following his death, nobody was left to take care of it.”

The brand’s parent company, Taste of Japan, has also reportedly been deregistered from the Hong Kong Companies Registry.

STILL OPERATING IN SINGAPORE

Itacho Sushi still has eight currently operating outlets in Singapore. 8days.sg has reached out to the brand for comment.

This story was originally published in 8Days.