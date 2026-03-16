Hong Kong-based Japanese food chain Itacho Sushi shuts down all outlets in Singapore

Another one bites the dust in Singapore’s dining scene. Hong Kong-based restaurant chain Itacho Sushi has closed its remaining outlets in Singapore, with its website and social media accounts no longer active.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2004 under the Taste of Japan Group, Itacho Sushi was known for its handmade sushi and popular salmon dishes. The chain expanded internationally in the late 2000s and opened its first Singapore outlet in 2009.

In its early years, the brand built a strong local following, often drawing long queues at mealtimes. According to local Reddit users who frequented the chain, it used to be known for offering what many diners saw as premium Japanese food at relatively accessible prices, including promotional sushi priced at under S$1 per piece.

However, some customers online also said the restaurant’s appeal had waned in recent years. On Reddit and other forums, users pointed out that the menu quality appeared to have declined even as prices increased.

The chain’s closure follows earlier developments in Hong Kong. In December 2024, the South China Morning Post reported that Itacho Sushi’s final Hong Kong outlet had shut down after the death of its founder, Ricky Cheng.

In Singapore, the chain had four outlets located at Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, Square 2 at Novena and The Star Vista – all of which are now listed as permanently closed on Google Maps.

As of writing, the brand’s website is no longer accessible, and its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok appear to have been removed. Its mobile app, previously used for menu browsing, ordering and rewards, is also no longer available on app stores. There had been no public announcement from the company regarding the closures.

CNA Lifestyle has contacted Itacho Sushi and CapitaLand for comments.