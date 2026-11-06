'An insult to his culture': Italian chef fired after refusing to put pineapple on pizza, loses case in Australia
According to Australia's Fair Work Commission, one of the complaints that led to his dismissal was that the Italian chef Davide Tamburella had refused to top pizzas with the offending fruit around three times across four years.
Some debates have been going on since time immemorial. One particularly divisive question, of course, is whether pineapple belongs on pizza.
For Italian chef Davide Tamburella, the answer was a firm no. So firm, in fact, that his refusal to put the tropical fruit on a pizza became one of several reasons he lost his job at a restaurant in Brisbane, Australia.
Tamburella was dismissed on May 20 from La Costa Restaurant and Bar in Fortitude Valley, an Italian restaurant that once described itself as "where Brisbane’s inner-city world meets coastal Italy". The restaurant closed in July after its lease ended.
According to the BBC, the dismissal came about two weeks after a meeting with management over several concerns about his conduct, including his refusal to prepare ham-and-pineapple pizzas for guests attending a function.
The restaurant's former managing director, Elliot Ingram, told The Guardian that the customer organising the function, which cost more than A$15,000 (S$13,600 approximately), had specifically requested the pizzas.
Tamburella, however, was not having any of it.
According to a ruling by Australia's Fair Work Commission released on Tuesday (Nov 3), the chef considered putting pineapple on pizza "an insult to his culture" as an Italian, and he argued that he should not have to follow management instructions that offended his cultural beliefs.
This was also not his first objection to the controversial topping.
The commission noted that Tamburella acknowledged that he had refused similar instructions three times over four years. He had also previously asked his employer to look into why Italians might object so strongly to pineapple on pizza.
The disagreement was particularly ironic given that La Costa was located in Queensland, Australia's largest pineapple-producing state.
However, Tamburella's dismissal went beyond his belief that pineapple on pizza was blasphemous, as management also raised concerns about Tamburella's language, communication with colleagues and behaviour during service.
The commission also reported that the chef had also suffered a workplace injury after striking a metal handrail and fracturing his right hand in two places.
After he was dismissed, Tamburella brought a case before the commission, alleging that his dismissal breached the Fair Work Act and was partly connected to his workplace injury.
Ingram disputed this, maintaining that the injury, medical leave and workers' compensation claim had not influenced the decision to dismiss him.
WHAT DID AUSTRALIA'S FAIR WORK COMMISSION DECIDE?
Ultimately, the commission rejected Tamburella's application – not because it decided whether pineapple belonged on pizza, or even whether his refusal justified dismissal.
Instead, Fair Work Commissioner Jennifer Hunt found that Tamburella had lodged his application after the statutory 21-day deadline and did not showcase exceptional circumstances warranting an extension. The commission therefore did not determine whether his dismissal had breached the Fair Work Act.
Beyond losing his job, the dismissal also affected Tamburella's permanent residency application.
According to The Guardian, he had spent more than three years pursuing an employer-sponsored pathway to Australian permanent residency. His dismissal disrupted that process, meaning he would have to start again.
La Costa itself has since closed, after its lease expired in July. Ingram attributed the closure to the rising costs of operating a restaurant in Fortitude Valley.
As for Tamburella, he has since found work as head chef at another Italian restaurant, Don Gino, in Brisbane's West End. And no, pineapple is nowhere to be found on his new restaurant's pizza menu.