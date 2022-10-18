Who's Jack? Meet the second and third generation heirs to Jack's Place

Anyone who grew up in Singapore would know their green and white checkered tablecloth anywhere. You may even associate it with sizzling steaks and servers marching from table to table with gravy boats in hand. After all, Jack’s Place is nearly as old as Singapore.

Before western-style restaurants were a dime a dozen, Jack’s Place was something of a luxury reserved for candlelit dinners and special occasions. Today, the steakhouse is a household name that requires no introduction. But what’s the backstory? Also, who’s Jack?

CNA Lifestyle spoke with Susan Say, the third child of Jack’s Place’s late founder; and his grandsons, Alvin Say and Jason Ong, to find out.

FROM MILITARY COOK BOY TO RESTAURANTEUR

“My father was a very simple man,” said Susan, 67, remembering her late father, Say Lip Hai. “He came from Hainan in China, and was not educated.” Say was a cook boy serving British troops when he first encountered western-style fare and learned to make roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.