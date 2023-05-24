Logo
American smoothie chain Jamba to open its first Singapore outlet in June
You can now try Jamba’s juices and energy bowls without flying overseas. 

Jamba Juice's first Singapore store will be at Changi Airport Terminal 1. (Photos: Nicolas Koreni, Jamba)

Yip Jieying
24 May 2023 07:10AM
Jamba, the American smoothie chain that has Hollywood celeb fans like Kylie Jenner, is coming to Singapore. The chain currently has international outlets in countries like Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

(Photo: Jamba)

IT SERVES SMOOTHIES, SANDWICHES AND ENERGY BOWLS

Originally known as Jamba Juice, it underwent rebranding in 2019. While it is most famous for its namesake juices, smoothies and cold brews, the name change was made to reflect Jamba’s menu, which also includes ‘energy bowls’ and sandwiches.

A Jamba outlet in Tokyo. (Photo: Nicolas Koreni)

THE DEETS ON JAMBA SINGAPORE

The franchised Singapore outlet is slated to open mid-June at Changi Airport’s Terminal 1, 8days.sg exclusively reports. The “grab-and-go concept” is brought in by the same folks running Krispy Kreme and Ben’s Cookies here.

It is currently still under renovation, though the company plans to open more Jamba outlets here by this year.

(Photo: Jamba)

The menu is also still in the works, though a Jamba rep says that there will be a range of signature fruit and veggie beverages as well as sandwiches and energy bowls.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

