What does Japanese-Indian food look like? Two chefs embark on an experiment to create new flavour combinations

Unless you count instant curry, Japanese and Indian cuisines seem about as far away from each other as kimonos and saris.

But the magic of living in a multicultural city like Singapore means unlikely marriages can yield something fresh, novel and eye-openingly delicious.

That’s what happened when Chef Akane Eno of fine dining kappo restaurant Ichigo Ichie met with Vasunthara Ramasamy of Masterchef Singapore Season 2 fame for a day out exploring Little India.

Vasunthara, who also runs south Indian private dining concept Cutlery Optional, took Eno on a tour of the market and shops, investigating the produce that was in season; and introduced her to her favourite restaurants.