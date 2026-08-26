Former actress Jazreel Low spends ‘high 6-figure sum’ on new cafe in Bishan Park

Jazreel Low was happily semi-retired – until her old restaurant space came calling.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur, 60, had stepped back from work for around one and a half years after selling her overseas spa businesses. She still owns Aramsa – The Garden Spa at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, but has a longtime team running the business for her.

She was looking forward to spending more time knitting and playing mahjong. But when the space that once housed Canopy Garden Dining, the restaurant she operated for 16 years next to Aramsa, became vacant in September 2025, she couldn’t resist diving back into the volatile world of F&B.

She splashed a high six-figure sum with Average Service cafe founder Jerls Su, 36, on Shared Table.

Slated to open on Sep 14, Shared Table serves Asian-influenced, feel-good fare, centred on customisable “Nourish Plates” comprising a grain, protein, two sides and soup. It also offers cafe dishes such as protein pancake with caramelised banana and grilled chicken skewers.

WORKING WITH JERLS SU

Shared Table is Su's second F&B venture after Average Service, which opened in January 2025. The 36-year-old former DJ previously handled marketing and creative work at Potato Head Folk and was general manager of Thai tea brand ChaTraMue in Singapore, before opening his own eatery.

Low had visited Average Service several times for meetings and liked its food, music and energy so much that she asked a mutual friend to introduce her to Su.

Low floated the idea of working together and, as it turned out, Su had also been thinking about opening a similar concept in a park.

“It felt like the right time and the (right) partner to take on something this big,” Su said. “Somehow everything just feels good and natural.”

While Low had other potential F&B partners, she chose Su for his fresh ideas and younger perspective.

“He handles all the things. I just sit and taste the food,” she laughed.