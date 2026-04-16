JB food guide: 50-year legacy laksa yong tau foo and addictive fried banana treats in Stulang Laut

Reuniting with Mediacorp Oli 968 producer-presenter – and JB local – RJ Vimala to continue our food trail through Stulang Laut, I returned the favour with a recommendation from a passionate radio listener – Foon Yew Laksa. Located just a 10-to-15-minute drive from the Causeway, this JB stalwart has deep roots in the community, having spent decades operating out of the nearby Foon Yew High School canteen.

“My friends are from that school so I’ve actually eaten there before.” Vimala reminisced. Though for the both of us, it was our first time trying the stall’s signature laksa yong tau foo.