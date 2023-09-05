Jeanette Aw opening 3 chocolate pop-up shops in Japan, including Tokyo

Actress Jeanette Aw’s patisserie Once Upon A Time is going places.

In January, the 44-year-old will open pop-up booths of her patisserie in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

The pop-ups, which will be held in department stores in the three cities, will boast a different concept from her Singapore shop, focusing on chocolate treats like bonbons and pastries. Fans can also expect her much-raved-about WTF (What The Fudge) brownies.

“I’m timing it for the Valentine’s Day chocolate fairs in Japan, which is quite a huge thing over there. The chocolate fairs run over a one-month period (from mid-Jan to Feb 14), and they are held (in malls) all over Japan. Famous chocolate patisseries will also have booths at the fair,” Jeanette told 8days.sg.