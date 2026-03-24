Actress Jeanette Aw's patisserie Once Upon A Time has a new location in Geylang

Singaporean actress, host and baker Jeanette Aw has found a new home for her patisserie, Once Upon A Time, now located at 14 Lorong 32 Geylang.

The previous outlet in Jalan Besar closed in December 2025 after more than four years at the Hamilton Road shophouse.

The actress shared instructions on how to get to the new location in an Instagram post on Saturday (Mar 21).

Once Upon A Time operates on a pre-order basis and does not have a fixed menu, focusing instead on seasonal bakes. Like its previous location, the new space in Geylang is for pickups only.

Some of the bakery's more popular items include fudge brownies, chocolate olive oil cakes, banana cakes and snowskin mooncakes.

The actress trained professionally in baking after enrolling at Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School in Bangkok in 2018. She completed her diploma in patisserie in 2019 and later furthered her training at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo the same year.

She went on to launch Once Upon A Time in 2021, and has since also hosted Channel 8’s baking competition show Creme De La Creme alongside actress Fann Wong.

Aw has also brought the bakery overseas in recent years, holding pop-ups during the Valentine’s Day season in Japanese cities including Nagoya, Kobe, Osaka and Tokyo.