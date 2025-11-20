Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw will close her pastry shop at Jalan Besar in December
The 46-year-old actress and baker has not revealed if she is moving the shop to another location.
After more than four years at Hamilton Road, actress-turned-baker Jeanette Aw, 46, is closing a meaningful chapter in her culinary journey.
The actress, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, announced on her YouTube channel JA Unscripted that her Once Upon A Time patisserie will be moving out of its shophouse unit in Jalan Besar by December.
In a video titled Goodbye Hamilton!, Aw reflected fondly on the space where her baking dreams first came to life.
“Recording A Moment With Me (the name of her video series) at Once Upon A Time today, I hold a special feeling in my heart,” she shared. “I’m about to close this chapter at Hamilton, and I will be here until December.”
Aw first opened Once Upon A Time in May 2021, offering a rotating menu of intricately crafted cakes and pastries available only via preorder. The cosy space served as both a pick-up point and her creative workspace.
“I still remember the moments spent here, from the renovation, to the day it opened, and every customer who has walked into Once Upon A Time in the past five years. I received so much love,” said Aw.
Describing the past few years as “a wonderful time”, she added: “Although I’m leaving here, I don’t feel sad. Instead, I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter.”
Before signing off, Aw teased that this isn’t the end.
“Continue to look out for Once Upon A Time, okay?” she said, adding that she’ll share updates “when things slowly take shape”.
So, could this mean Once Upon A Time is getting a brand new look or perhaps a new home altogether? We’ll just have to wait and see what’s baking next for Jeanette Aw.