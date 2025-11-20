Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw will close her pastry shop at Jalan Besar in December

After more than four years at Hamilton Road, actress-turned-baker Jeanette Aw, 46, is closing a meaningful chapter in her culinary journey.

The actress, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, announced on her YouTube channel JA Unscripted that her Once Upon A Time patisserie will be moving out of its shophouse unit in Jalan Besar by December.

In a video titled Goodbye Hamilton!, Aw reflected fondly on the space where her baking dreams first came to life.

“Recording A Moment With Me (the name of her video series) at Once Upon A Time today, I hold a special feeling in my heart,” she shared. “I’m about to close this chapter at Hamilton, and I will be here until December.”

Aw first opened Once Upon A Time in May 2021, offering a rotating menu of intricately crafted cakes and pastries available only via preorder. The cosy space served as both a pick-up point and her creative workspace.