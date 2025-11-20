Logo
Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw will close her pastry shop at Jalan Besar in December
The 46-year-old actress and baker has not revealed if she is moving the shop to another location.

Jeanette Aw recently announced on her YouTube channel that her patisserie will be moving out of its shophouse unit in Jalan Besar by December. (Photos: Instagram/Jeanette Aw)

Ainslyn Lim
20 Nov 2025 11:32AM
After more than four years at Hamilton Road, actress-turned-baker Jeanette Aw, 46, is closing a meaningful chapter in her culinary journey.

The actress, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, announced on her YouTube channel JA Unscripted that her Once Upon A Time patisserie will be moving out of its shophouse unit in Jalan Besar by December.

In a video titled Goodbye Hamilton!, Aw reflected fondly on the space where her baking dreams first came to life.

“Recording A Moment With Me (the name of her video series) at Once Upon A Time today, I hold a special feeling in my heart,” she shared. “I’m about to close this chapter at Hamilton, and I will be here until December.”

Aw first opened Once Upon A Time in May 2021, offering a rotating menu of intricately crafted cakes and pastries available only via preorder. The cosy space served as both a pick-up point and her creative workspace.

“I still remember the moments spent here, from the renovation, to the day it opened, and every customer who has walked into Once Upon A Time in the past five years. I received so much love,” said Aw.

Describing the past few years as “a wonderful time”, she added: “Although I’m leaving here, I don’t feel sad. Instead, I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter.”

Before signing off, Aw teased that this isn’t the end.

“Continue to look out for Once Upon A Time, okay?” she said, adding that she’ll share updates “when things slowly take shape”.

So, could this mean Once Upon A Time is getting a brand new look or perhaps a new home altogether? We’ll just have to wait and see what’s baking next for Jeanette Aw.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

