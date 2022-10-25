Pandemic business Jelebu Dry Laksa opens in VivoCity, fulfilling home chef’s dream

That’s not all – she also has a supportive fan base. “I have customers approaching me here, saying they enjoy the food or they supported me back in the ‘circuit breaker’ days,” she shared.

There are even teenagers and kids accompanied by their parents who come and ask her for photos together. “They say they’ve seen me on TV or heard about my story, and they are inspired to go through the same journey and achieve something eventually,” said the 28-year-old, who, after CNA Lifestyle featured her, landed herself a gig in a Singtel commercial and was invited to appear on Channel 8’s variety cooking show King Of Culinary last year.

“I think being a chef is not just about the good food you can produce, or leading a team, or running multiple successful outlets. I think it's about inspiring others as well,” she said, acknowledging that she, in turn, “was probably inspired by someone else”.