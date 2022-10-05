Singapore’s Jigger & Pony named Best Bar in Asia, ranks 12th on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list
Only two Singapore bars made it to this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars list – Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore and Manhattan at Regent Singapore.
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list was unveiled at an awards ceremony in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday (Oct 4) and Singapore's Jigger & Pony emerged 12th on the coveted list, while also claiming the title of Best Bar In Asia.
Even though the popular bar at Amara Singapore dropped three spots down this year and moved out of the top 10 list (it was ninth in 2021), it’s still the highest ranked bar in Asia.
This is the first time since 2017 that Singapore does not have a bar in the top 10 of the annual list. But it still had a healthy presence in last week's 51-100 World’s Best Bars 2022 with eight.
Elsewhere in Asia, Bangkok boasted new entries including BKK Social Club (14th) and Tropic City (24th). Hong Kong’s Coa, which took The Best Bar in Asia honours in 2021, came in at No 17 alongside new entry Argo at No 28. New Delhi’s Sidecar rose an impressive 21 places to No 26, while Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo is No 48.
Barcelona’s Paradiso nabbed the top spot this year, making it both the world's and Europe's best bar. It's the first time this honour was bestowed on a bar outside of the historic cocktail capitals of New York and London.
The World’s 50 Best Bars list, now in its 14th edition, features bars across 26 cities. It’s billed as a definitive list of the world’s best drinking venues, voted for by an academy of over 650 experts worldwide.
“Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each and every bar on the list and we are delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global bar sector, from grand hotel bars and dive bars to neighbourhood speakeasies and stunning rooftop spaces,” said Mark Sansom, content director of The World’s 50 Best Bars in a press statement.
“The consumer appetite for quality cocktail bars just keeps on growing and to be able to introduce 14 new entries to help sate this and encourage travel plans couldn’t make us happier.”
He added: “The fact that this is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World’s Best Bar is a testament to the huge achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team... It is an honour to name it as The World’s Best Bar and the win is credit to Paradiso’s outlandishly inventive cocktail programme, sustainable ethos, work in the global bar community and brilliant sense of fun.”