JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up opening in Singapore at the end of September

There’s a new coffee joint coming to town. Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin’s Miracle Coffee is opening a pop-up experience on Sep 30 from 12pm at the ArtScience Museum's outdoor Rain Oculus.

This sneak preview is to get fans ready for the real deal – Miracle Coffee's flagship cafe will open in Singapore at the ArtScience Museum lobby in 2023.

The 41-year-old Lin first teased the opening on Instagram on Sunday (Sep 11) with the message, “Miracle’s brewing … in Singapore”.

According to the media release, the 90-day kiosk will serve the cafe's signature range of beverages, as well as a Singapore-exclusive beverage, the Kaya Cloud, an Americano-style coffee topped with fresh cream cap flavoured with kaya, and shaved gula melaka.