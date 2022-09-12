JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up opening in Singapore at the end of September
The flagship cafe is opening at the ArtScience Museum in 2023 but to whet your appetite, you can grab a cuppa at the 90-day pop-up kiosk at the museum's outdoor Rain Oculus starting from Sep 30.
There’s a new coffee joint coming to town. Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin’s Miracle Coffee is opening a pop-up experience on Sep 30 from 12pm at the ArtScience Museum's outdoor Rain Oculus.
This sneak preview is to get fans ready for the real deal – Miracle Coffee's flagship cafe will open in Singapore at the ArtScience Museum lobby in 2023.
The 41-year-old Lin first teased the opening on Instagram on Sunday (Sep 11) with the message, “Miracle’s brewing … in Singapore”.
According to the media release, the 90-day kiosk will serve the cafe's signature range of beverages, as well as a Singapore-exclusive beverage, the Kaya Cloud, an Americano-style coffee topped with fresh cream cap flavoured with kaya, and shaved gula melaka.
The Mandopop singer opened his first Miracle Coffee outlet in Taipei’s Neihu District in December 2017. He opened the second outlet, located in Shanghai, in 2019, with reports of fans queuing up overnight just to get a taste of the cuppa and to get their hands on merchandise. Singapore will be the fifth outlet.
“I am thrilled to team up with Marina Bay Sands to bring Miracle Coffee to my home, Singapore," said Lin.
"Since this is our first time setting up a pop-up for Miracle Coffee, we wanted a scenic location that can stage the intimate scene of coffee lovers revelling in a smooth cup of coffee while soaking in views of my beautiful city," he added.
The name of the cafe is a nod to Lin’s first music documentary, If Miracles Had A Sound.
Lin has posted photos of his celebrity friends, including Jay Chou and Jam Hsiao, dropping by at his Taipei East District branch in the past so fingers crossed there’ll be some stargazing opportunities here as well when the flagship cafe opens.