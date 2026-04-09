JB food guide: Authentic 'fire station' nasi padang – plus, curry chicken along a popular 'cafe alley'

Sticking with my tried-and-true strategy, I let a local lead the way to another great meal across the Causeway. Hitting the road with JB resident and journalist David Ngiau, we ended up at his family’s favourite nasi padang restaurant, a short 10-minute drive from KSL City Mall (and if the traffic gods are kind, less than 20 minutes from Woodlands Checkpoint).

With a name like Restoran Arnasz Limo R, I half expected to see a swanky fleet of vehicles. In reality, it’s a modest restaurant in a nondescript shophouse located between Larkin and Taman Abad, where the focus is firmly on the food.

Its unique name is a family tribute – “Arnasz” combines the founders’ names and “Limo R” refers to their five children whose names all begin with the letter “R” (“limo” means five in their Minang dialect). To avoid confusion, most locals just call it “Balai Bomba Nasi Padang” because the Johor Fire & Rescue Station is a landmark directly across the road.