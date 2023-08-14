First look: Jollibee opens fast food drive-thru at a petrol station in Jurong
We swing by for a pick-up meal and tell you what to expect.
Good news for Westies – you can now swing by the Caltex petrol station at Jurong Spring for a Jollibee drive-thru.
The drive-thru opened on Saturday (Aug 12), and is available for car drivers as well as customers on foot (order via a kiosk within the convenience store).
8days.sg tries it out during a rainy day and tells you what to expect.
JOLLIBEE DRIVE-THRU
Jollibee’s drive-thru is tucked away at the side of the petrol station. All you have to do is drive up to an electronic menu.
A hidden staff member, stationed at the other end of a speaker phone, greets us and invites us to order. Due to the heavy rain, we find ourselves almost shouting to make ourselves heard. It was also slightly anxiety-inducing to look at the vast menu boards and have to decide quickly on what to order, lest we hold up the car behind us.
E-MENU UPDATED IN REAL TIME
So far, this looks and functions exactly like a typical fast food drive-thru. We encounter a man, who introduces himself as being from the company that makes the e-menu boards, surveying the operations to make sure it all runs smoothly.
He tells us that the e-menu is updated in real time. “So it will reflect if any item is sold out,” he shared, adding that the menu is also compatible with AI technology. This means that in the future, the drive-thru may also be able to predict your order as you approach, or you can also use an app to place your order when you are within 1km of the petrol station.
Jollibee’s usual bestsellers are all on the menu, like Chickenjoy fried chicken, available in set meals for one, two or four people (S$10.50/ S$22.30/ S$45). There is also a six-piece bucket (S$20), eight-piece bucket (S$25.50) and Jolly spaghetti platter (S$14.40).
There are burger options too, like chicken sandwich (S$7.95 with fries and drink), beef burgers (from S$5.15 for a set with fries and drink), as well as burger steak (S$7.60 with rice and drink) and Jolly chicken hotdog (S$6.60 with fries and drink). A la carte options are available too.
Customers can get spaghetti set meals too, like the most basic Jolly spaghetti (S$6 with drink), Jolly spaghetti with Yumburger (S$6.70 with drink) and one-piece Chickenjoy fried chicken with Jolly spaghetti (S$8.40 with drink). Desserts are available too, like a vanilla twirl soft serve (S$0.80) and peach mango pie (S$1.80).
NON-DRIVE-THRU ORDERING KIOSK
For those who don’t drive, there is also a regular ordering kiosk inside the petrol station’s convenience store for a quick takeaway.
Jollibee drive-thru is at Caltex Jurong Spring, 100 Jurong West Ave 1, Singapore 649519. Open daily from 9am.
This story was originally published in 8Days.