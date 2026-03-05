Hungry in Tai Seng? Jumbo’s first food hall features well-loved brands, wines on tap, live bands

At the first food hall concept by Jumbo, you can get Kok Kee Wonton Mee, Chao Ting Pao Fan, Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and more, all in one place.

Located in Tai Seng, Jumboree houses more than 10 concepts in its air-conditioned, 17,997 sq ft dining hall, with options including local favourites like Hokkien mee, claypot rice and chicken rice.

The brands include newly launched concept Jumbo 1987, named for the year Jumbo Seafood first opened at East Coast. Here, diners can enjoy a selection of popular Jumbo dishes like cereal prawns and mocha pork ribs, as well as lunch sets from S$8.80 – all without service charge or GST.