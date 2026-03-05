Hungry in Tai Seng? Jumbo’s first food hall features well-loved brands, wines on tap, live bands
From Kok Kee Wonton Mee to Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and Jumbo’s own live seafood, Jumboree brings over 10 brands under one air-conditioned roof, complete with a live band stage.
At the first food hall concept by Jumbo, you can get Kok Kee Wonton Mee, Chao Ting Pao Fan, Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and more, all in one place.
Located in Tai Seng, Jumboree houses more than 10 concepts in its air-conditioned, 17,997 sq ft dining hall, with options including local favourites like Hokkien mee, claypot rice and chicken rice.
The brands include newly launched concept Jumbo 1987, named for the year Jumbo Seafood first opened at East Coast. Here, diners can enjoy a selection of popular Jumbo dishes like cereal prawns and mocha pork ribs, as well as lunch sets from S$8.80 – all without service charge or GST.
What stands out is the plentiful array of live seafood, including crabs, lobster and geoduck. Pick out what you’d like and have it cooked in your preferred style. You can also purchase seafood to take home, and it will be cleaned and prepared for you.
Additionally, the menu at Jumbo 1987 includes several dishes you won’t find at any other Jumbo outlet, like curry fish head served with a jumbo-sized fried dough fritter (S$58), Maotai three-cup chicken (S$44), garlic pork belly (S$16), glazed spare ribs (S$26) and a crispy seafood beancurd dish (S$28) that was on the original menu when Jumbo Seafood first opened at East Coast in 1987.
Other options include Tsui Wah, which offers Hong Kong cafe classics; a satay stall; a chicken rice stall; and a drinks and local breakfast stall.
Slated to join the lineup soon are Lau Lim Mee Pok and a returning-to-market hotpot concept by Jumbo called JPot.
Another interesting feature is the array of wines and beers available on tap via an automated self-service system. With prepaid cards, diners can choose their drink via a touch screen, then use the card to unlock the corresponding tap, with charges corresponding to the volume poured. There are over 20 selections priced from S$0.36 per 10ml. Craft beer options include flavours like Ondeh Ondeh and Osmanthus Pear Cream Ale.
There are also live band performances in the evenings, from Monday to Saturday.
Jumboree is at 26 Tai Seng St #01-02.