Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang opening ‘easykaya’ eatery called Itchy Bun

Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang, collectively known as The Muttons, are back with their second F&B venture, a Japanese inspired eatery they're calling Itchy Bun (get it?).

The duo are already proud owners of roast meat eatery Fook Kin and clearly, they have a particular brand of humour when it comes to naming their restaurants.

The 39-year-old Ang told 8days.sg that the “spinoff” casual restaurant is owned by the same folks behind Fook Kin, namely The Muttons and their business partners.

The concept is that of an Izakaya – or “easykaya” as Ang put it – which will focus on “Japanese small plates such as karaage, wafu buns, various rice bowls and a nice little bar for beers and sake".