Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang opening ‘easykaya’ eatery called Itchy Bun
This Japanese inspired eatery coming soon to Prinsep Street will serve small plates with dishes such as karaage, wafu buns and various rice bowls, and it'll have a bar for beer and sake.
Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang, collectively known as The Muttons, are back with their second F&B venture, a Japanese inspired eatery they're calling Itchy Bun (get it?).
The duo are already proud owners of roast meat eatery Fook Kin and clearly, they have a particular brand of humour when it comes to naming their restaurants.
The 39-year-old Ang told 8days.sg that the “spinoff” casual restaurant is owned by the same folks behind Fook Kin, namely The Muttons and their business partners.
The concept is that of an Izakaya – or “easykaya” as Ang put it – which will focus on “Japanese small plates such as karaage, wafu buns, various rice bowls and a nice little bar for beers and sake".
The 30-seater shophouse located at Prinsep Street will be modelled after the little diners in Kyoto’s Gion district and will be mostly al-fresco, to go with the area’s vibe.
Besides its quirky name and trendy concept, Itchy Bun also promises “bang for your buck” with “delicious comfort favourites and value-for-money Japanese meals”, Ang told 8days.sg.
A simple donburi goes for $6.80 while the restaurant’s namesake dish – the Itchy Buns, which are lotus buns with various fillings – are priced at $6.80 for two pieces. You can also order side dishes such as chicken karaage and fried squid tentacles.
Itchy Bun opens mid-February at 44A Prinsep Street.