Kampong Glam’s Ramadan bazaar returns with 33 days of food, lights and sights

During this period, visitors can look forward to the bazaar’s food and beverage offerings along Baghdad Street, Kandahar Street and outside Sultan Gate. There will be up to 86 stalls serving local favourites such as nasi lemak, burgers, biryani, fusion pasta and deep-fried snacks.

Those with a sweet tooth will not miss out either, as a variety of desserts and drinks is also available, including traditional Malay kueh, churros, Thai milk tea, bagels and sugarcane drinks.

These F&B stalls comprise notable brands such as Broti, The Secret Garden by Zikri and Ramly Cafe, as well as home-based F&B businesses such as Le Paque, Alyummyni Bakes and 47 Beverages.

All participating F&B stalls are either halal-certified or Muslim-owned.