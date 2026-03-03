Owner of teh tarik shop behind the viral Kampong Glam bazaar sign addresses online debates
Sheikh Ali Redha, the owner of the popular Kampong Glam tea shop Tarik, had put up the now-viral banner during Ramadan to “spread positivity” after observing “wars” between influencers who post negative food reviews and stall vendors.
A banner at the entrance of the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar has sparked debate after urging food influencers and reviewers to refrain from posting negative comments online.
The notice, which went viral on social media, encourages customers who enjoyed their meals to share their praise publicly, but asks those with complaints to offer feedback privately instead of blasting businesses online.
“We strive for perfection, but we are only human. If you feel inclined to leave a negative review, we humbly ask for the opportunity to make it right first,” the banner read. “Kindness is not found in anything except that it beautifies it. Be human first, influence later.”
The banner also references Islamic teachings, reminding bazaar-goers that public criticism can hurt small businesses and encouraging them to speak privately to vendors so they can “fix the mistake”.
THE MAN BEHIND THE VIRAL BANNER
Unbeknownst to most, the person behind the sign is Sheikh Ali Redha, the 43-year-old affable owner of popular tea shop Tarik at Arab Street and a long-time bazaar participant.
The former Cathay Pacific Airways flight attendant also runs a stall called Gohed Gostan by Tarik at this year’s Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar, where he sells teh tarik (from S$2) and various types of cheese wheel pasta (S$15 or S$17 with a drink). The name Gohed Gostan, which means “move forward and reverse” in colloquial Malay and Singlish, reflects his long-delayed plans to launch a Western food concept.
NOT AFFECTED BY BAD REVIEWS
Sheikh told 8days.sg that the sign was not prompted by any personal experience with bad reviews. Instead, he put it up after observing what he describes as “wars” between reviewers and bazaar vendors in recent years, with disputes playing out publicly online during Ramadan.
He pointed to the 2024 dispute in which Kampong Glam bazaar vendor Frank On Wheels threatened legal action after an influencer gave its smokey fries a 1 out of 10 rating, as an example of how tensions can escalate.
“It’s getting more common recently. I feel uneasy about this kind of thing,” he said, adding that he’s been wanting to put up such a sign for years.
He maintained the message was meant to “spread positivity in this beautiful month of Ramadan”, not to silence criticism.
“These are my views, and I decided to put the sign outside my shop, which happens to be at the entrance of the bazaar,” he said.
DIVISION OVER THE BANNER'S MESSAGE
Several bazaar stallholders previously told 8days.sg that they welcomed the sign, noting that taste is subjective and that online criticism can hit small businesses hard.
“You may like this and may not like other stalls, so don’t compare. Each stall has its own strong points in its cooking,” said Zabidi Abdul Samando, who works at the Kampong Glam bazaar stall Golden Bao.
However, not everyone agrees.
Food influencer Zahir Latif, who goes by @popculturebf on Instagram, criticised the sign in a series of videos, calling it “religious gaslighting” and “performative”.
Zahir said he reviews what he eats as a customer and “customers have the right to voice their opinions about what they paid for".
While acknowledging that some reviews can be overly harsh, he argued that even negative feedback contains “data to collect” and that businesses should learn how to respond rather than avoid it.
“Here’s the issue with a place only getting good reviews,” he said. “When you're leaving customers to experience the shortcomings in real life, your demographic will eventually just be first-time patrons who will never return.”
PUTTING THE SIGN UP DURING RAMADAN
Zahir also questioned why the reminder surfaced only during Ramadan.
“Food reviewers don’t just review bazaars, we review restaurants too. So where was the sign for them?” he asked, suggesting the timing made the gesture feel “performative”.
Sheikh said he respects differing views.
“This is a free world, free speech. People have the right to say what they want to say,” he said.
On why he chose Ramadan, a month Muslims consider holy and blessed, as the starting point for his message, Shieikh said the fasting month sees a surge in bazaar activity – and friction.
“Ramadan is a time when a lot more people display their (culinary) skill sets in bazaars. It’s only recently during Ramadan that you see all these things (like negative online reviews coupled with aggrieved stall vendors) happening,” he said.
“We have to start somewhere. If I start during Hari Raya, people will ask why Hari Raya? If I start during Christmas, people will ask why Christmas? I chose to start during Ramadan, when (food reviews are) at their peak.”
As for bringing religion into the message, Sheikh said: “If humanity fails, I feel religion has to come in.”
“Being an influencer is not the number one priority in life; it’s to be nice to people, to be kind, to spread goodness. That’s what I feel, and I always live by that motto.”
He also added that he was not trying to police anyone’s views.
IMPACT OF THE SIGN
Whether the sign has had its intended effect remains unclear.
Asked if he has noticed fewer negative reviews, Sheikh said he wasn’t sure.
“I haven’t been checking with the other stall vendors, and I’m not really active on social media, so I really don’t know,” he said.
For his own businesses, there has been no noticeable change: “No hike or dip in sales”.
He has also not approached other stallholders to ask if the message has made an impact on their business.
“If it has impacted people, then I would be very proud. If not, then okay,” he said. “When I put up the sign, I didn’t have any intention to hurt people or to educate people. It’s just to create awareness.”
Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar is along Kandahar St, Muscat St (in front of Sultan Mosque) and Sultan Gate Park. The bazaar is open daily 2pm to 11pm till Mar 15.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/