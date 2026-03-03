Owner of teh tarik shop behind the viral Kampong Glam bazaar sign addresses online debates

A banner at the entrance of the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar has sparked debate after urging food influencers and reviewers to refrain from posting negative comments online.

The notice, which went viral on social media, encourages customers who enjoyed their meals to share their praise publicly, but asks those with complaints to offer feedback privately instead of blasting businesses online.

“We strive for perfection, but we are only human. If you feel inclined to leave a negative review, we humbly ask for the opportunity to make it right first,” the banner read. “Kindness is not found in anything except that it beautifies it. Be human first, influence later.”